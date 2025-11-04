Asembli Launches in Hyderabad, Redefines Multi-Sensory Celebrations
Founded by Nagineni Srikanth Rao, Asembli blends design, technology, gastronomy, and culture to create immersive event experiences
A bold new landmark emerges in Hyderabad with the launch of Asembli, a first-of-its-kind multi-sensory venue. Founded by Nagineni Srikanth Rao, Asembli is not just another event space; it is a dining destination that embodies emotion and a movement, weaving design, technology, gastronomy and culture under one roof. Spanning 40,000 sq. ft., it engages every sense so each moment feels alive.
Built on five pillars such as Music, Architecture, Entertainment, Immersive Technology, and Food & Beverage, Asembli transforms gatherings into immersive experiences where the venue becomes the celebration. Kinetic chandeliers, projection-mapped walls, and Asia’s largest Danley Sound Labs audio system immerse guests under a majestic dome (among India’s largest), inspired by sacred geometry. A three-tier air purification system ensures comfort and wellness, while tiered platforms lend events a natural theatrical flair.
Culinary creativity is led by Chef Varun Inamdar, an award-winning celebrity chef who bridges nostalgia and modernity. His menu reimagines Indian flavors through a global lens, picture Kerala-style ghee roast reborn as a tikka, or Rajasthani Ker Sangri presented as a taco, celebrating India’s roots with world-class flair. Inventive cocktails and craft brews round out the high-energy dining experience.
“We didn’t just build a venue; we assembled a feeling,” says Nagineni Srikanth Rao. “Asembli is where people come together to celebrate boldly, beautifully, and meaningfully. There’s truly nothing like it.”
“Asembli is designed to bring people together for experiences that evoke the senses,” says Priyanka Mechineni, Director of Brand & Experience, Asembli. “It’s a space where design, sound and flavour work in harmony to create meaningful celebrations that feel both personal and memorable.”
“Our design approach was to create an environment that breathes with the rhythm of every event,” shares Anirudh Osuri, Founder of Design Epicenter. “From the dome’s geometry to the play of light and air, every element at Asembli was envisioned to awaken the senses and foster connection.”
“Food, for me, is a bridge between memory and modernity,” adds Chef Varun Inamdar. “At Asembli, the menu celebrates India’s roots while embracing the world’s flavours, it is about familiar comfort told in a new language.”
In a world of fleeting experiences, Asembli stands as a reminder that celebration can be artful, intentional and profoundly human. Because truly, there is nothing quite like it.