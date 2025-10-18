ASBL Strengthens its Cultural Initiative by Partnering with NrityaPriya Dance Academy

Hyderabad: ASBL, a leading name in creating future-forward living spaces, has partnered with NrityaPriya Dance Academy as the Cultural Partner for its 10th Anniversary Celebration at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, King Koti.

The milestone event, themed around Lord Sri Krishna, brought together over 500 students, alumni, and art enthusiasts to commemorate a decade of excellence in the classical Kuchipudi dance form.