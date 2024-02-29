Annual Brahmotsavams commence at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple

TIRUPATI: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram, some 13 km away from here, commenced on Thursday with Dwajarohanam – hoisting of the sacred flag.

Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, the temple flag 'Garuda Dwajapatam' was hoisted atop the golden flag post, the Dwajasthambham, situated inside the temple complex at the auspicious Meena Lagnam.



The yellow silk cloth flag bears the emblem of Lord Garuda, the carrier of Lord Maha Vishnu.



The flag was hoisted at the auspicious Meena Lagnam after the Dwajasthambham ritual, wherein the Dhwaja Patam was brought to the temple in a procession on ‘Bangaru Tiruchi’ with recitals under the guidance of Kankana Bhattar Seshacharya.



This signifies the lord's blessings for the arrangements ahead of the rituals, and signals an invitation to all deities for the nine-day festival.



TTD JEO, V. Veerabrahmam, said the famed Tirumala Srivari laddus would be distributed to the devotees alongside extensive arrangements for the nine-day festival. Key events include the Garuda Seva on March 4, Swarna Ratham on March 5, Rathotsavam on March 7, Chakra Snanam on March 8 and Vahana Sevas in the mornings and evenings.



In the evening, on the first day of the Brahmotsavam, Lord Kalyana Venkateswara took out a procession on the seven-hooded Pedda Sesha Vahanam in his Vaikunthanadha celestial form. Cultural troupes and festive paraphernalia accompanied the procession, adding grandeur to the ceremonies.



Meanwhile, the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Kapileswara Swamy at the Kapila Theertham temple in Tirupati will begin with the Dwajarohanam ceremony in the temple premises on Friday.



The Nandi flag will be hoisted atop the Dwajasthambham at around 7:40 am during the auspicious Meena Lagnam. This marks the official commencement of the nine-day spiritual extravaganza.



The traditional prelude ritual, Ankurarpanam, which involves ceremonial sowing of holy grains to signify growth and abundance, was performed on Thursday evening. The auspicious event saw the grand procession of Lord Vinayaka Swamy's idol on the Mooshika Vahanam.



This was followed by the Beejavapanam ritual to sanctify the seeds.





