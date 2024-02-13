All that shines is not gold!



What is Shiny Object Syndrome?

Shiny object syndrome (SOS) is a pop-cultural, psychological concept in which individuals obsess over a new and trendy idea, regardless of how important or useful it may eventually be.

“SOS affects all sorts of people, from entrepreneurs to students. It’s like being attracted to shiny objects — we get excited about new ideas but struggle to stick with them. It’s important to understand it and learn how to manage it,” Dr Prerna Kohli (MPhil, PhD), Clinical psychologist and founder, MindTribe.in.



The Good and the Bad





Dealing with SOS SOS has its pros and cons. “On one hand, it sparks creativity and flexibility, pushing us to explore new things. On the other hand, it can scatter our focus and leave tasks unfinished. Balancing exploration with commitment is key,” she says.



Set priorities: Determine what is most essential to you. Focusing on your goals allows you to avoid becoming sidetracked.

Manage your time wisel: Planning and setting deadlines might help you stay on track.

Stay accountable: Surround yourself with supportive individuals. They can help you stay accountable and motivated.

Learn from mistakes: View failure as an opportunity to learn. Reflecting on what went wrong will help you improve the next time.



Think outside the box: Use your imagination to devise novel solutions to issues. Trying new approaches separates you from the crowd.

Collaborate: Work with others who share your enthusiasm. Together, you can accomplish more and have a greater effect.

Keep Improving: View setbacks as opportunities for progress. Every mistake is an opportunity to improve.



SOS is both a challenge and an opportunity. You can utilise it to your advantage by learning how to minimise distractions and stay focused on your goals. Continue to be

interested, innovative and collaborative. Try to overcome modern-day distractions and achieve your goals.

Daniel Thrasher’s song “Shiny Object Syndrome” delves into the psychological notion of the same name, which is defined as a “continual state of distraction brought on by an ongoing belief that there is something new worth pursuing.” People with this “syndrome” never stay to a single hobby for very long, and it is frequently related with ADHD.



