A Musical Treat with Every Beat

Mumbai: Pandita Anuradha Pal’s name is synonymous with tabla. The internationally acclaimed tabla player talks about her latest venture 'Ramayana on Tabla', and her journey in a male-dominated profession. She has shattered the stereotypical image of women musicians and has established herself as the first woman tabla player who is pushing the dimensions with her experimentations. She has explored storytelling on the tabla, developing techniques to make it a better melodic-percussive experience. She started this journey with ‘Shiva Shakti on Tabla’ followed by ‘Krishna Ke Taal’ with folk musicians in 2014 and finally ‘Ramayana on Tabla’ in 2023.

Anuradha recently performed ‘Ramayana on Tabla’ on Prana Pratishtha Day and February 20th for Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya. She says it was a surreal experience. Ramayana on Tabla is an engaging interplay of vocals, and instrumental percussion, folk, and classical music with rhythmic poetry. “It is

gratifying to be appreciated by people of all faiths and Gen-Z audiences, who enjoy the depth of the story of Ramayana through our performance,” she says. Anuradha started composing and presenting certain highlights of the Ramayana on tabla first in 2016.

“Over the years, I reworked, refined it, and composed rhythmic poetry for all the major events and learnings of Shri Ram and Hanuman ji, blending evocative rhythmic poetry with vibrant melodies and percussion, to present symphony of emotions with the profound tales of wisdom, in an engaging style,” she explains.

Against All Odds

Pandita Anuradha has been hailed as the first professional female tabla player in the world by Encyclopaedia Britannica. She has been trained by tabla legends Late Ustad Allah Rakha and Zakir Hussain. She started learning classical music and tabla at a young age.

“Without a godfather in a lineage-oriented field and being the first female professional tabla player in a male-dominated field meant that discrimination, nepotism, and struggle were going to be my lifelong companions. Initially, my teacher refused to teach me as I was a girl, as the tabla was considered a physically demanding instrument. But that did not stop me. I have worked hard, and practiced for hours daily, for decades to train and be able to perform with Hindustani, Carnatic, Ghazal, instrumental, dance as well as international genres. I have pushed myself to adapt tabla techniques to diverse genres like Jazz, African, and Latin music,” she adds with a smile. “Despite unfair nepotism and setbacks, my focus remains on musical excellence, driven by professionalism. I strongly believe ‘Don’t limit your challenge, challenge your limits,” she says.

On her journey, she says, “Success is transient but what matters is the blessings and love of all the musicians, friends, and audiences that have supported me. My parents, gurus, and husband Shyam Sharma have all contributed to mentoring and guiding me in my difficult path.”

In 2018 she was awarded the prestigious ‘First Ladies Award’ by the President of India for being the first and youngest female Indian musician to perform at the world-famous WOMAD (World of Music, Arts, and Dance) in 1999 and at the Woodstock Festival in Poland. Her latest track, ‘Tabla Tonic,’ seamlessly blends traditional Tabla beats with the lively energy of EDM, (electronic dance music) Violins, drums, bass, and beats to create an electrifying musical experience.

Stree Shakti

Pandita Anuradha’s Stree Shakti is India’s first all-girl Classical band that has fascinated global audiences for over 27 years. It gives the opportunity to over 80 women artists to perform at prestigious international festivals.

The group members play tabla, djembe, bongo, darbuka, and other world percussion. “I do not come from a family of musicians, so I know it is difficult for an outsider to establish herself in this field. Through Stree Shakti, I wish to provide opportunities to talented women,” she says.

Stree Shakti has done collaborations with the Pan African Orchestra and, across England, amongst numerous concerts across India, and Asia, celebrating the emergence of woman power in traditionally male-dominated fields. Stree Shakti has recently performed at the Bharat Parv festival, Ellora Ajanta Festival, and Gavi Siddheshwaar Jatra too. Celebrating International Women's Day throughout March 2024, Stree Shakti has various private and corporate concerts lined up.

Positive weekends

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Anuradha felt people were anxious and needed socio-cultural support to relax and find inner peace. That led her to conceptualize and curate Anuradha Pal Cultural Academy (APCF) Positive Weekend which offers a transformative experience, combining music concerts, rhythmic meditation, and yoga, all amid nature. “This initiative fosters wellness, positivity, and bonding across age groups. Also, APCF’s ‘Workshops of Wellness’ especially for corporates and educational institutions aim to enhance focus, creativity, critical thinking, and team building,” Anuradha says.

She is now planning to launch Training Videos covering the practical and technical knowledge of Tabla to facilitate students to take online courses.