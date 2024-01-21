56-feet-long Sri Ram statue arranged in Mantralayam

A majestic 56-feet idol of Sri Rama has been installed on the banks of the Tungabhadra river in Mantralayam. Set for consecration on the day of the Ayodhya Ram Prana Pratishtha on Monday, this towering statue is a collaborative effort.

Among its contributors are the Abhayam Trust based in Bangalore and some other entities from Hyderabad.

Under the leadership of Swamy Subudhendra Theerthulu, head of Raghavendra Mutt, a 56-feet monolith statue of Sri Abhaya Rama was installed at the renowned Mantralayam shrine on Saturday.

Coinciding with the inauguration of the statue of Bala Rama in the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya on Monday, the statue of Sri Abhaya Rama will be traditionally launched in front of the statue of Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy on the Madhavaram Road near Mantralayam.

The grand inauguration will be done under the leadership of Subudendra Theerth on Monday. As part of the event, a procession will take place near Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt. Following this, the Prana Pratishta for the idol of Sri Abhaya Ram will be done amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. Sri Rama Trust will provide food to the devotees.

Swamy Subudhendra Theertha said Lord Sri Ram traversed the area during Treta Yugam, and his touch sanctified some stones here.

Hence, they chose this location and established the Brindavanam in view of its sanctity. “We had previously erected the Abhayanjaneya Swamy statue, close to Mutt's property. The 56-feet statue, carved from a single stone by a renowned sculptor, would be consecrated on Monday with traditional rituals,” he stated.