New trend of silent pubs not welcomed by all in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With the once hyper-active clubs forced into ‘silence’, party lovers from the city remain disappointed with the ban on loud music after 10 pm. Not all of them were comfortable with the idea of pubs handing out headphones if patrons requested loud music.

“Loud music connects people and makes them vibe together. If it does not exist, it not only feels awkward but you do not get to connect with people the same way,” said Kiran Lakihani, who works for an MNC.

People also felt that it would be better to listen to music at home if one was compelled to listen on headphones.

“They should cease to be called pubs and instead be referred to as a house party,” said Huzefa Roha, a businessman.

Youngsters feel that they would be uncomfortable to use headphones for a long time and believe that they would not be able to dance freely.

"It’s an innovative solution to a problem that does not exist in the first place. The idea that after 10 pm, music at a club causes noise pollution and not before, sounds ridiculously vague,” said Ankit Priya, who works for a public policy think tank.

“Even if clubs have started giving headphones, I don’t think it’ll be sustainable. As a patron of the club, I won’t feel comfortable wearing headphones and dancing for long. I would much prefer to talk to my friends after the music is shut,” she said.

However, there are also some who believe that this ban will make people more civilized.

“I am not against the order of the High Court but headphones after 10 pm are a good option. There are many places that play loud music making it difficult to even talk,” said Ahmed Asif, businessman.

The idea of partying is changing with this trend, said Yash Chawla, a radio presenter.

“It is a new culture. It is good and trendy but won’t last long in the city. People like to sing and dance together. On the positive note, one can actually get prepared for their next day earlier than going home around 2 am. This way you are not disturbing anybody, but getting civilised” said Yash.