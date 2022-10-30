  
Lifestyle Culture and Society 30 Oct 2022 New trend of silent ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

New trend of silent pubs not welcomed by all in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Oct 30, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 7:58 am IST
People given headphones at a local pub after 10 PM. (Photo by arrangement)
 People given headphones at a local pub after 10 PM. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: With the once hyper-active clubs forced into ‘silence’, party lovers from the city remain disappointed with the ban on loud music after 10 pm. Not all of them were comfortable with the idea of pubs handing out headphones if patrons requested loud music.

“Loud music connects people and makes them vibe together. If it does not exist, it not only feels awkward but you do not get to connect with people the same way,” said Kiran Lakihani, who works for an MNC.

People also felt that it would be better to listen to music at home if one was compelled to listen on headphones.

“They should cease to be called pubs and instead be referred to as a house party,” said Huzefa Roha, a businessman.

Youngsters feel that they would be uncomfortable to use headphones for a long time and believe that they would not be able to dance freely.

"It’s an innovative solution to a problem that does not exist in the first place. The idea that after 10 pm, music at a club causes noise pollution and not before, sounds ridiculously vague,” said Ankit Priya, who works for a public policy think tank.

“Even if clubs have started giving headphones, I don’t think it’ll be sustainable. As a patron of the club, I won’t feel comfortable wearing headphones and dancing for long. I would much prefer to talk to my friends after the music is shut,” she said.

However, there are also some who believe that this ban will make people more civilized.

“I am not against the order of the High Court but headphones after 10 pm are a good option. There are many places that play loud music making it difficult to even talk,” said Ahmed Asif, businessman.

The idea of partying is changing with this trend, said Yash Chawla, a radio presenter.

“It is a new culture. It is good and trendy but won’t last long in the city. People like to sing and dance together. On the positive note, one can actually get prepared for their next day earlier than going home around 2 am. This way you are not disturbing anybody, but getting civilised” said Yash.

...
Tags: hyderabad pubs, loud music
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 30 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

Devotees performing puja to the sun god on the occasion of Chhath puja at Hussainsagar (Photo: S. Surender Reddy/Representational)

Chhath Puja: Lakes, ponds decked up

Cover photo of 'The Bellboy' by Anees Salim (Photo by arrangement)

Book Review | When innocence meets adversity and cliques clash with character

Cover photo of 'Crooked Cats: Beastly Encounters in the Anthropocene' by Nayanika Mathur (Photo by arrangement)

Book Review | Climate change and evolution of the ‘crooked’ cat

Dermatologists and celebrities have flooded social media with advice on how to get flawless skin. (Photo By Arrangement)

Four night ritual of "skin cycling" for flawless skin



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

Telangana government to spend Rs 15 crore for Bonalu

Astrologer foresees good days for governments, tough time for Opposition

Renowned astrologer and numerologist Jayashankarr Sistlaa (Photo by arrangement)

The ‘Views’ That Kill

Molly Russel

Superstitions, VIP culture drive ‘fancy number’ craze

Not only celebrities, powerful and rich people but even upper middle class folks are spending lakhs of rupees in auctions for their desired fancy number for their cars. (Photo: PTI)

Post-10 pm music ban hits nightlife hard in Hyderabad

The petitioners contended that the proprietors of several pubs in the city were allowing loud music longer than is allowed or at decibel levels that are over what is permissible. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham