Ramappa: Steps afoot to fulfil Unesco’s provisos

HYDERABAD: Tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud directed officials to fulfill all the conditions laid down by the Unesco while according world heritage site status to the famous Ramappa temple in Mulugu district recently, on a war-footing.

The minister asked officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the steps taken by the Telangana government for conservation of Ramappa temple, which has to be submitted to the Unesco in December 2022. He held a meeting with officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), tourism, culture and heritage departments here on Friday to discuss the measures to be taken to meet the conditions and guidelines stipulated by the Unesco for world heritage site status.

Goud asked officials to conserve historical structures and small temples constructed near Ramappa temple during Kakatiya dynasty rule and devise plans to develop the entire area as Kakatiya Heritage Circuit to promote tourism.

He instructed officials to identify boundaries of Ramappa temple that comes under the purview of the ASI.

He said he would soon submit a report to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on the steps to be taken from the state government's side for the conservation of Ramappa temple as per the guidelines stipulated by the Unesco.

The Chief Minister was keen to sanction any amount of funds for the conservation of Ramappa temple, which brought glory to Telangana at international-level, the minister added.