Lifestyle Culture and Society 30 Jul 2021 Ramappa: Steps afoot ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Ramappa: Steps afoot to fulfil Unesco’s provisos

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 30, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2021, 7:16 am IST
The minister asked officials to prepare a comprehensive report on steps taken by the state government for conservation of Ramappa temple
Ramappa temple. (PTI Photo)
HYDERABAD: Tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud directed officials to fulfill all the conditions laid down by the Unesco while according world heritage site status to the famous Ramappa temple in Mulugu district recently, on a war-footing.

The minister asked officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the steps taken by the Telangana government for conservation of Ramappa temple, which has to be submitted to the Unesco in December 2022. He held a meeting with officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), tourism, culture and heritage departments here on Friday to discuss the measures to be taken to meet the conditions and guidelines stipulated by the Unesco for world heritage site status.

 

Goud asked officials to conserve historical structures and small temples constructed near Ramappa temple during Kakatiya dynasty rule and devise plans to develop the entire area as Kakatiya Heritage Circuit to promote tourism.

He instructed officials to identify boundaries of Ramappa temple that comes under the purview of the ASI.

He said he would soon submit a report to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on the steps to be taken from the state government's side for the conservation of Ramappa temple as per the guidelines stipulated by the Unesco.

 

The Chief Minister was keen to sanction any amount of funds for the conservation of Ramappa temple, which brought glory to Telangana at international-level, the minister added.

Tags: unesco conditions, telangana government, kakatiya dynasty, kakatiya heritage circuit, kcr, unesco tag, asi purview, tourism minister v. srinivas goud, ramappa temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


