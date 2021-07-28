Andhra Pradesh turns hopeful about Lepakshi temple

The Parliament Sub Committee on tourism led by TG Venkatesh announced efforts to get the Unesco tag for Lepakshi and other sites. (DC file photo)

ANANTAPUR: How is it that Ramappa temple in Telangana received Unesco tag as a world heritage structure and not even a single monument from AP figures in the tentative scrutiny list of Unesco? Has the AP circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) failed to document it as per the Unesco norms.

Shockingly, even men of eminence like Dr. Lourdusamy and Dr. Praveen K. Mishra in their letters to the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI Hyderabad (combined circle of AP and TS) and Amaravati circle to submit a proposal for tentative listing of potential sites in AP in the prescribed format to the World Heritage Convention (2016). There has been no further progress from ASI authorities.

The ASI joint circle was in Hyderabad till June 2016 and Amravati circle was formed after a gazette notification by the Centre.

Responding to a series of representations by Akhil Bharath Gram Panchayat secretary and historian Jasti Veeranjineyulu seeking World Heritage Status for monuments and sites in AP, Director Lourdusamy sought Hyderabad circle office to send determining the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) of the sites and proposals in the prescribed format along with detailed drawings/site plans and photographs for sending the proposal for tentative listing on March 17, 2017. Dr. Lourdusamy asked for such reports on Lepakshi, Salihundam Buddhist Heritage Site, Sankaram Buddist Heritage Site and NagarjunaKonda International Museum.

In another letter Dr Praveen Mishra sought proposals from ASI Amaravati circle for inclusion of Shankaram, Salihundam, Guntupalli,Amravati Maha Stupa, Nagarjunakonda and Gandikota Fort stes in the World Heritage List on August 11, 2017.

Veeranjineyulu alleged a Telangana-based official of ASI ignored AP.

“It is ASI Amaravati circle’s failure to initiate the importance and creating necessary documentation that even a monument in AP has made it to the tentative list”, Veerajnineyulu said.

In a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he demanded serious action.

Interestingly, the Parliament Sub Committee on tourism led by TG Venkatesh announced efforts to get the Unesco tag for Lepakshi and other sites.

Venkatesh told DC that he would mount pressure on ASI to complete the process. The application process takes at least 18 months and is highly complex. A consultant should be hired for documentation as per Unesco norms.

Though 135 monuments and sites of AP have been identified by the Archaeological Survey of India, the Centre included only four sites a few days back.