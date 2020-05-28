66th Day Of Lockdown

Lifestyle Culture and Society 28 May 2020 Kent RO advt blatant ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Kent RO advt blatantly demeaning

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | APSARA REDDY
Published May 28, 2020, 7:32 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2020, 8:28 am IST
Home appliances company’s attempt to capitalise on insecurities to push its products has outraged sentiments
The advertisement that people found demeaning
 The advertisement that people found demeaning

As the coronavirus beats down the country’s economy, snatching away the livelihoods of many, among those immediately affected are domestic workers. In this scenario, an advertisement by Kent RO systems, suggesting ways to prevent COVID-19, has been called out.

The ad, featuring the iconic ‘dream girl’ Hema Malini, designed for Instagram by iMart advertising agency, read, “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected. Don’t compromise on health and purity. Choose Kent atta and bread maker for hands-free kneading of dough. Let automation take care of hygiene this time.”

 

Arundhati Ghosh, executive director, India Foundation of Arts, says, “Domestic workers are the most vulnerable and affected during this pandemic, struggling with loss of pay, stigma and no real means of resurrecting their lives. These sort of casteist and classist campaigns cripple their steps towards restoration of normalcy even further.

Companies with budgets big enough to hire Bollywood stars must pause and strategise their advertisements better, instead of merely playing to fear psychosis and prejudice. Such narratives should find no place in our society. Anything that blatantly insults and demeans a section of people must be called out and makers of such campaigns taken to task.

Calling for immediate action, the Domestic Workers Union of Karnataka issued a statement saying, “Our union conducted a survey that revealed that the impact of Covid-19 has been tremendous! 80 per cent of domestic workers have been told not to come to work and this is without pay, effectively keeping them out of work for two months! 70 per cent have not been paid their April salaries, 50 per cent of those above 50 years have been dismissed arbitrarily. Many employers have cited hygiene as a cause.

Fear mongering during these times disadvantages the domestic workers. We call on the advertising council of India to immediately take appropriate action.”
Janet D’Souza, former chairperson of the Minorities Commission of Maharashtra, says, “Some employers lock themselves in a room when their maids enter; others have told the domestic workers not to use lifts and not to sit in their compounds, and are asking as many uncomfortable questions as possible.

There is a clear prejudice already. As an elected representative of the people, Hema Malini should have known better than to endorse something so down right tasteless.”
Ace musician T.M. Krishna tweeted, “This ad shouldn’t surprise us as this is who we are,” implying that we as a people are often quick to judge and push prejudices.

Speaking of this mindset, social activist Sherin Bosko  said, “While thousands were rendered jobless and stranded, some people have used the lockdown to display their culinary genius and fancy liquor collection. Companies like Kent RO have tapped into that mentality of the upwardly mobile who are so detached from the plight of the less fortunate. Capitalism seems to play on this deep-rooted bigotry.”

...
Tags: kent ro, hema malini


But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
