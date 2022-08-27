  
Nation Other News 27 Aug 2022 Wealthy elders victi ...
Nation, In Other News

Wealthy elders victims of financial abuse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Aug 27, 2022, 8:34 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2022, 9:08 am IST
Financial abuse of the elderly appears to be on the rise in Hyderabad, and the perpetrator is typically a family member. — Representational Image/Pixabay
  Financial abuse of the elderly appears to be on the rise in Hyderabad, and the perpetrator is typically a family member. — Representational Image/Pixabay

Hyderabad: Financial abuse of the elderly appears to be on the rise in the city, and the perpetrator is typically a family member. The majority of older people experience abuse regardless of their financial or social status.

Since ‘Elderline’ was launched in February 2019, the number of physical abuse and harassment instances reported to the department of welfare of the disabled and senior citizens  has grown. People from wealthy and highly educated backgrounds are more likely to mistreat their parents —whether for money or for failing to provide them with housing — because they perceive their parents to be a significant burden. Officials at ‘Elderline’ informed that elders are either abused emotionally or physically.

The majority of those who seek help via ‘Elderline’ is typically between the ages of 40 and 80. Most cases, according to officials, involve the victims being taken advantage of by their own children, usually sons who want to be the only owners of their parents' property.

According to A. Rajender, assistant director of the department for welfare of the disabled and senior citizens, the elderly are more likely to be vulnerable and alone or they may have disabilities that make them dependent on others, and those caregivers may have access to their possessions, including movable and immovable properties.

When the husband or wife dies, the children begin to abuse the single parent who is lonely. "When a partner dies, the single parent relocates to the home of their children. They either do not provide shelter to the elderly or they deceive them by acquiring their property illegally. This is more prevalent in cities, where the joint family system is rare. A single parent who lives in their children's homes are the ones who are mostly mistreated and abused," Rajender said.

Rani Shamra (name changed), an 84-year-old disabled senior citizen from Vaddepally, Nampally mandal, Nalgonda district, was duped by her daughter-in-law, who forced her to sign property papers illegally, naming Rani's eight-acre land to herself. Rani sought assistance from the police, but received little.
She later knocked on Elderline's door.

Her problem was quickly resolved, and she was also able to legally reclaim her land. According to T Rajesh, the department's program head, the daughter-in-law was counselled and informed about the consequences of her illegal act. "I was hopeless, helpless, and depressed in that traumatic situation," Rani said, "but 'Elderline' helped me get back my land."

Unfortunately, the government operates only two old age homes: one in Ranga Reddy with approximately 70 inmates and another in Karimnagar with approximately 50 inmates. The department also provides funds to approximately ten private old age homes. The government intends to build 10 more old age homes, as well as day-care centres and medical units for the elderly.

...
Tags: financial abuse of elderly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

Jharkhand governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that every year around two lakh new voters were added to the electoral rolls. — Representational Image/DC

Six lakh new voters likely to be added in electoral rolls

The public meeting will be addressed by BJP president J.P. Nadda. — DC Image

BJP public meeting in Warangal today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wears the goggles made out of plastic waste by Parley for the Oceans in the presence of its founder, Cyrill Gutsch during a partnership programme on Plastic Waste Management in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo by arrangement)

Jagan announces plastic-free AP by 2027 as MoU signed with Parley



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

India to grow at 7.4% in FY23, continue at same level next year as well: FM

File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

I-Day celebration: 7,000 invitees expected at Red Fort, security beefed up

A security personnel stands guard near a cannon during full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Demand in LS to rename AIIMS Mangalagiri after Pingali

Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->