Wealthy elders victims of financial abuse

Financial abuse of the elderly appears to be on the rise in Hyderabad, and the perpetrator is typically a family member. — Representational Image/Pixabay

Hyderabad: Financial abuse of the elderly appears to be on the rise in the city, and the perpetrator is typically a family member. The majority of older people experience abuse regardless of their financial or social status.

Since ‘Elderline’ was launched in February 2019, the number of physical abuse and harassment instances reported to the department of welfare of the disabled and senior citizens has grown. People from wealthy and highly educated backgrounds are more likely to mistreat their parents —whether for money or for failing to provide them with housing — because they perceive their parents to be a significant burden. Officials at ‘Elderline’ informed that elders are either abused emotionally or physically.

The majority of those who seek help via ‘Elderline’ is typically between the ages of 40 and 80. Most cases, according to officials, involve the victims being taken advantage of by their own children, usually sons who want to be the only owners of their parents' property.

According to A. Rajender, assistant director of the department for welfare of the disabled and senior citizens, the elderly are more likely to be vulnerable and alone or they may have disabilities that make them dependent on others, and those caregivers may have access to their possessions, including movable and immovable properties.

When the husband or wife dies, the children begin to abuse the single parent who is lonely. "When a partner dies, the single parent relocates to the home of their children. They either do not provide shelter to the elderly or they deceive them by acquiring their property illegally. This is more prevalent in cities, where the joint family system is rare. A single parent who lives in their children's homes are the ones who are mostly mistreated and abused," Rajender said.

Rani Shamra (name changed), an 84-year-old disabled senior citizen from Vaddepally, Nampally mandal, Nalgonda district, was duped by her daughter-in-law, who forced her to sign property papers illegally, naming Rani's eight-acre land to herself. Rani sought assistance from the police, but received little.

She later knocked on Elderline's door.

Her problem was quickly resolved, and she was also able to legally reclaim her land. According to T Rajesh, the department's program head, the daughter-in-law was counselled and informed about the consequences of her illegal act. "I was hopeless, helpless, and depressed in that traumatic situation," Rani said, "but 'Elderline' helped me get back my land."

Unfortunately, the government operates only two old age homes: one in Ranga Reddy with approximately 70 inmates and another in Karimnagar with approximately 50 inmates. The department also provides funds to approximately ten private old age homes. The government intends to build 10 more old age homes, as well as day-care centres and medical units for the elderly.