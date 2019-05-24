LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle Culture and Society 24 May 2019 Adriana Macias: Desi ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Adriana Macias: Designs her first fashion collection with her feet

AFP
Published May 24, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 11:05 am IST
In Mexico, a fashion designer overcomes her disability with style.
In April, Adriana Macias presented her new clothing line at Fashion Week in Mexico, where she unveiled an autumn-winter collection of 12 models in fluid fabrics and shimmering colours. (Photo: AFP)
 In April, Adriana Macias presented her new clothing line at Fashion Week in Mexico, where she unveiled an autumn-winter collection of 12 models in fluid fabrics and shimmering colours. (Photo: AFP)

Mexico: Adriana Macias is a lawyer, but no law firm wanted to employ a woman without arms. Handicapped since childhood, the Mexican then wrote books, gave lectures and recently embarked on fashion, with a first collection that she designed ... with her feet.

Adriana drawing her fashion collectionAdriana drawing her fashion collection. (Photo: AFP)

 

Born without arms she was forced since childhood to use her feet in all the gestures of everyday life - Adriana Macias, 51, has used the time for prostheses with hooks. But she gave up because of the weight that caused her pain in the back. It is with her feet that she writes, makes up, cooks, cleans or dresses her three-year-old daughter.

Ardiana uses her feet to comb her daughters hairArdiana uses her feet to comb her daughter's hair. (Photo: AFP)

In April, Adriana Macias presented her new clothing line at Fashion Week in Mexico, where she unveiled an autumn-winter collection of 12 models in fluid fabrics and shimmering colours. Among the models, she wanted to scroll women or men with a physical disability. At one, one leg was missing, another was moving in a wheelchair.

"I created this line of clothing with all the details to make its clothes very comfortable and practical, but also very formal. Inclusion is a very topical issue and in reality, people do not have to adapt to clothes, but clothes have to adapt to people, "she told AFP.

She uses custom-made clothes that allow her to dress despite the lack of arms. Particularly agile with her feet, she uses them to comb her hair. As others would do with her hands, she adorns them with bracelets and rings and polishes her nails.

She uses her feet with great ease. (Photo: AFP)She uses her feet with great ease. (Photo: AFP)

"To go to university without my prosthesis was very complicated (...) and also to take off my shoes because it's rude to take off your shoes," she says, moving her legs with ease and naturalness. She graduated as a lawyer but could not find a job. "I was sad because nobody wanted to hire me (...) for everyone, it was weird, shocking that someone came and took off their shoes to ask for a job."

She then embarked on personal development conferences. She has written three books and a play on the subject. Then came the adventure of fashion. Her parents, she says, taught her to fend for herself. "I'm grateful for that because it taught me that because of my feet I would be independent," she says.

...
Tags: adriana macias, fashion designer, physical disability


Latest From Lifestyle

'Impulsive people are more creative when they can choose how they split their time between various tasks, which means they don't have to limit their impulsiveness. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Creativity can result from impulsiveness

The Prada Group, comprised of Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s and Car Shoes brands, will continue to sell items with fur until inventory is exhausted. (Photo: AP)

Renowned fashion brand goes fur-free

Food waste collected in green bin programs wouldn't have to be transported long distances to enormous, centralised facilities. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Biodegradable chemical from waste food to produce electricity

Incineration of plastic waste releases all of the stored carbon in it into the atmosphere, as well as toxic air pollutants such as dioxins, furans, mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls. (Photo: Representation/Pixabay)

‘Plastic Kingdom’: The 5th highest greenhouse gas emitter in the world



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Will kill every woman': Virgin man arrested after facing multiple rejections in US

'I am planning a shootout in a public space,' he posted on Facebook. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Kangana Ranaut turns chef, celebrates Narendra Modi's victory with Chai and Pakoras

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Narendra Modi's victory. (Photo: Twitter)
 

The rise and rise of Amit Shah: How a worker became most successful BJP president

Amit Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (Photo: AP)
 

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)
 

‘A solid slap on my face,' says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

Ireland’s first ‘dry pub’ serves non-boozy beers and zero per cent wine

There is a real cultural shift happening globally towards alcohol and we're really at the forefront of it. (Photo: AFP)

‘Grave Gardeners’ sprucing up old cemeteries

Volunteer Jennifer Walker clears an area as she plants on the Keen family plot at the Woodlands Cemetery in Philadelphia. (Photo: AP)

Sex trafficking: When victims become perpetrators

The United Nations notes women comprise a large share of convicted offenders when it comes to the sex industry as compared with most other crimes. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

Allen Henderson took the test on a whim, because the company had a special offer on its prices and, he says, because “I thought, well, that would be interesting.” (Photo: AP)

'Super Sherpa' passionately gives back to his village and community

Apa Sherpa (centre) hands over a computer to Chakra Karki, representative of a school from Dhuske, Okhaldhunga district in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham