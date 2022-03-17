Business Other News 17 Mar 2022 Hyderabad gets first ...
Hyderabad gets first 24-by-7 pub at RGIA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Located at the Aeroplaza, the Barley & Grapes pub opened in Hyderabad and it stays open round-the-clock
The pub has an ambience to appeal to nature lovers as much as lovers of the aqua vitae, with the property enclosed with over 300 plants, like Sansevieria, Aglaonema, Areca palms and Spathiphyllum which are renowned for absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. — DC Image
 The pub has an ambience to appeal to nature lovers as much as lovers of the aqua vitae, with the property enclosed with over 300 plants, like Sansevieria, Aglaonema, Areca palms and Spathiphyllum which are renowned for absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has, finally, got a pub, a microbrewery at that, which would never close its door, no matter what the time of the day, or night. Located at the Aeroplaza at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Barley & Grapes pub opened in Hyderabad and it stays open round-the-clock.

Established in Bangalore nearly a decade ago, Barley & Grapes cafe launched the never shuts its door, microbrewery in Hyderabad over the weekend, with its speciality offering, the Beertles, a range of themed craft beers.

 

The pub has an ambience to appeal to nature lovers as much as lovers of the aqua vitae, with the property enclosed with over 300 plants, like Sansevieria, Aglaonema, Areca palms and Spathiphyllum which are renowned for absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. The cafe hopes to be able to enthral its patrons with space provisions for concerts and gigs.

Promoters Meghna Vakada and Sridhar Vakada, said, “we are excited to be in Hyderabad and cater to people who are eager to venture out seeking new experiences and cuisines. Being born in Hyderabad, it feels like we are giving a gift to our hometown.”

 

...
Tags: aeroplaza rgia, barley & grapes, rajiv gandhi international airport (rgi), hyderabad pub
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


