  
Lifestyle Culture and Society 16 Jun 2022 Bonalu not just a fe ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Bonalu not just a festival, it’s purification, say historians

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jun 16, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2022, 6:55 am IST
The month-long festivities emphasise hygiene and cleanliness, especially to contain the spread of contagious diseases during the monsoon
Neem leaves, turmeric and vermilion used during the festivities are only to stop the vector-borne and other contagious diseases, historians say. (DC File Image)
 Neem leaves, turmeric and vermilion used during the festivities are only to stop the vector-borne and other contagious diseases, historians say. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Historians have different take on month-long Bonalu festivities which is celebrated in the city during Ashada Masam. While the state government claims that ‘Bonam’ literally means ‘meal’ in Telugu, which is an offering to the Mother Goddess, historians say that ‘Bonam’ originated from the word 'Bhuvanam', where earth is treated as mother. The month-long festivities emphasise hygiene and cleanliness, especially to contain the spread of contagious diseases during the monsoon. Neem leaves, turmeric and vermilion used during the festivities are only to stop the vector-borne and other contagious diseases, they say.

The early spells of monsoon not only bring joy, but also contagious diseases along with it. Womenfolk in the household prepare rice cooked with milk and jaggery in a new earthen or brass pot, which is adorned with neem leaves, turmeric and vermilion. Women carry these pots on their heads and make an offering of Bonam after travelling from houses to temples, which are ideally on the outskirts of the village, bastis or the streets.

 

Prior to preparing Bonam, women clean the house and light incense sticks and decorate the house with neem leaves. This process not only involves air purification but also kills deadly viruses and bacteria present in the air. This apart, temples authorities or managements who organise the festivities have been keeping the premises clean for generations without knowing the science behind it.

Ravinuthala Shashidhar, a historian, said the festivities started to contain viral fevers, which were deadly and claimed lakhs of lives due to cholera, dengue, malaria and other contagious diseases. He said the villagers worshipped Kali in her various forms such Mysamma, Pochamma, Yellamma, Dokkalamma, Peddamma, Poleramma, Ankalamma, Maremma, Nookalamma etc. to save them from deadly diseases and keep the village healthy. The historian said the same tradition was being followed till date.

 

Shashidhar contented that Bonalu festivities’ process scientifically involved minimisation of spread of contagious diseases and the festival had deeper meaning than just celebrations. However, he said, in order to make the layman understand, it was done in the form of celebrations. He said the festivities had not only science, culture, and celebration but also it brought joy to farmers with the early spells of monsoon.

...
Tags: bonalu festival
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

Those who identify as a binge-watcher reporty more fatigue, more symptoms of insomnia, poorer sleep quality and greater alertness prior to going to sleep. (Photo: Pixabay)

Youngsters sleepless in Hyderabad

He is survived by three sons who are currently abroad and are expected to arrive here on Tuesday. — DC Image

Deccan's historian Nayeem passes away

The cover page of 'The Blue Book: A Writer’s Journal' by Amitava Kumar. (By Arrangement)

Book Review | Writer turns diarist, maps his own matrix of thoughts

The cover page of 'Editor Missing: The Media in Today's India' by Ruben Banerjee. (By Arrangement)

Boom Review | Editor’s memoir uncovers large-scale media rot



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

Marriage certificate awareness must for women to claim their rights

Lakhs of marriages were held during the two-year-long situations of frequent lockdown in 2020 and 2021. But, several of these newly-wed have not registered their marriage. (Representational image: PTI)

Divine energies of full moon

Last year, actor and model Paris Jackson stripped down to her underwear for a “ritual” with her friends, sharing a glimpse of their gathering under the night sky on Instagram. “Thank you mother moon [sic],” she wrote as a caption alongside a photo of their backsides showing in panties.

Celebrating Eid

Sara Alam Khan with her husband Mustafa and grandchildren. (By Arrangement)

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)

Elon Musk makes first public appearance at Met Gala post Twitter takeover

Elon Musk along with his mother Maye Musk at Met Gala (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->