Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)

KAKINADA: When the people of Konaseema were holding their breath to face the Godavari floods, nuptial bells rang aloud in one home.

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. The two families had initially fixed the marriage for August. But, later, being apprehensive that the Godavari floods may occur in August as usual, they advanced the marriage date to July.

However, the floods came calling early this time. The elders took courage in their hands and decided that the marriage shall be performed anyhow.

The bride was taken from Pedapatnalanka village by boat to the bridegroom’s house in Kesanapalli in Konaseema district. The marriage was performed on Thursday night.