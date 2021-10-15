Lifestyle Culture and Society 14 Oct 2021 Bloody 'Banni f ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Bloody 'Banni fight' remains as popular as ever

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 15, 2021, 12:55 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2021, 12:55 am IST
Dasara ritual draws huge crowds from Telangana and Karnataka
Called ‘Banni fight’ or Karrala Samaraam, the showdown draws huge crowds from Karnataka and Telangana State. (Twitter)
 Called ‘Banni fight’ or Karrala Samaraam, the showdown draws huge crowds from Karnataka and Telangana State. (Twitter)

Kurnool: Devaragattu village in Holagonda mandal spills blood every Dasara when the good lot takes up cudgels against demons out to snatch idols from their village.

Called ‘Banni fight’ or Karrala Samaraam, the showdown draws huge crowds from Karnataka and Telangana State. A feature of the ‘fight’ is that the participants wielding sticks menacingly surge towards their enemies and thrash them indiscriminately, resulting in bloodshed. Over one lakh people are estimated to gather at Devaragattu hills to watch the traditional stick-fight in the wee hours of Friday.

 

Legend has it that Lord Shiva took the form of Bhairava and clobbered two demons, Mani and Mallasura, with sticks. Hundreds lost their lives and blood flowed in streams during the fight. Devaragattu locals enact that scene during Dasara.

The battle starts at the stroke of midnight. People stream in from neighboring villages like Neradiki, Neradiki Thanda and Kothapet carrying idols of Mala Malleswara Swamy to participate in the festivities. On the demons’ side are people drawn from Ellarthy, Arikeri, Maddigeri, Nitranatta and Sulavai villages. They try to snatch the idols from God's team and a battle breaks out. On an average every year, about 300 persons receive bloody injuries in the fight. But no one complains. On this Dasara day, all is well in these villages.

 

Temple chairman Gummanur Sreenivasulu told the media that they were making all arrangements to organize Banni fight festival on grand note while duly following Covid-19 guideline.

The district administration has been focussing on controlling the stick-fight given the directions of the Human Rights Commission.

District collector P Koteswara Rao along with SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy visited Devaragattu nearly thrice to inspect the arrangements. The district collector told police officials to take steps to ensure a peaceful conduct of Karrala Samaram.

 

Schedule: October 15: Banni fight conducted at midnight of Viajaya Dashmi; October 16: Sri Mala Malleswara swamy to predict the future (Bavishya Vani) and October 17: Swamy Ammavari Rathotsavam.

...
Tags: banni fight, dasara 2021
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Lifestyle

A study published in the journal 'People and Nature' has found that children who increased their connection to nature during the first COVID-19 lockdown were likely to have lower levels of behavioural and emotional problems. (Representative Photo:ANI)

Children who spent more time in nature during lockdown fared best: Study

A beach vendor sets chairs as he waits for customers in Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP/Firdia Lisnawati)

Bali reopens to foreign travellers as COVID-19 surge subsides

This undated image courtesy of the Museum of Natural History of Vienna (NHMW), shows a 2,600 year-old-human excrement from the Hallstatt salt mines in which beans, millet and barley are clearly visible. (Anwora / Museum of Natural History of Vienna / AFP)

Humans enjoyed blue cheese and beer 2,700 years ago: study

The festival focuses on promotion, enhancement and amalgamation of elements like women, flowers, nature, water and girl children which would promote the well-being of people in villages and towns. (DC Image)

Hyderabad decked up for Saddula Bathukamma today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

Study finds why adults struggle to learn a new language

The team worked with 10 patient volunteers, aged 19 to 59. (Photo: ANI)

India's oldest mosque basks in past glory after renovation; set for reopening

Cherman Juma Masjid (Wikimedia)

The Divine ‘friend’ with followers the world over

Lord Krishna

Empowering through inclusivity

Indian American designer Anjali Phougat

No restriction on height of Ganesh idol in Telangana this year

The Ganesh festivities will begin on September 10 and conclude on September 19. The minister instructed police officials “not to trouble or cause any inconvenience” to pandal owners on height restrictions and asked them to brief junior officials accordingly. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->