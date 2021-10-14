Lifestyle Culture and Society 13 Oct 2021 Hyderabad decked up ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Hyderabad decked up for Saddula Bathukamma today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 14, 2021, 2:18 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 7:19 am IST
The corporation set up 26 baby ponds to facilitate Bathukamma on Thursday and Durga idols later
The festival focuses on promotion, enhancement and amalgamation of elements like women, flowers, nature, water and girl children which would promote the well-being of people in villages and towns. (DC Image)
 The festival focuses on promotion, enhancement and amalgamation of elements like women, flowers, nature, water and girl children which would promote the well-being of people in villages and towns. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) made elaborate arrangements for Saddula Bathukamma celebrations on Thursday, where 10,000 women are expected to carry bedecked deities on their heads in a procession up to Hussainsagar for immersion. The festival focuses on promotion, enhancement and amalgamation of elements like women, flowers, nature, water and girl children which would promote the well-being of people in villages and towns. The corporation set up 26 baby ponds to facilitate Bathukamma on Thursday and Durga idols later.

The GHMC installed about 600 hoardings at all major junctions, bus shelters, foot over bridges and arches in this regard. The corporation already decked up all major junctions in the city with Bathukammas. As a part of special arrangements, the GHMC formed 12 Bathukamma Action Teams (BATs) which include about 95 sanitary field assistants (SFAs) and about 1,100 sanitation workers. About 3,500 women from the GHMC would be part of the event. It arranged as many as 28,916 temporary street lights at a cost of about Rs 190.34 lakh.

 

The civic body spent about Rs 2 crore to repair roads and make other arrangements at all Bathukamma ghats. It also installed temporary public toilets for men and women separately in the GHMC limits.  Besides this, the GHMC made a special 500-metre fresh water tank at Bathukamma Ghat near Tank Bund to avoid stench and contaminating Hussainsagar lake. It also set up about 160 Bathukammas at all important junctions in the city. Excluding Tank Bund, the GHMC made exceptional arrangements at Saroornagar Tank, IDL Tank, Hasmathpet Tank, Pragathi Nagar Tank, Sunnam Cheruvu, Gangaram Cheruvu, Durgam Cheruvu, Palle Cheruvu and Pedda Cheruvu. In a colourful celebration, a large number of crackers will be burst for 25 minutes at Durgam Cheruvu, Safilguda Mini Tank Bund and Saroornagar Lake.

 

Hyderabad city police commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to the men to stay away from Bathukamma ghats during the celebrations. Since it is a festival of women, only women will be allowed at the ghats on Saddula Bathukamma day, he said, adding that about 4,000 police personal would be deployed and CCTV cameras would be installed at every Bathukamma Ghat to avoid sporadic incidents in the city, he added.

The festival would be conducted on a grander scale than last year by illuminating all important places and traffic junctions with 3D lighting to suit the occasion. Basic amenities like drinking water, vehicle parking and traffic management would be provided by the respective departments and wings.

 

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), saddula bathukamma 2021
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

The public, dressed in traditional attire, participated in huge numbers, dancing to Garba and Dandiya beats. (DC Image)

Navaratri spirits soar on 7th day; Hyderabad dances to Dandiya

The study covers vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs. (Representational image: AFP)

Vaccines prevent severe Covid, even from Delta: study

For the last one-and-a-half years pandemic-induced isolation has converted a happy human society into one filled with loneliness, burnout, stress and anxiety.(Representative Image)

Mental health matters

Cover page of An Island by Karen Jennings

Book review | Taut psychological thriller asks key political questions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

Holistic Wellness : Create your own Zen Corner in your home!

Create your own Zen Corner in your home

Traditional masculinity stereotypes may help explain the support Trump is getting

Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington. Far-right social media users for weeks openly hinted in widely shared posts that chaos would erupt at the U.S. Capitol while Congress convened to certify the election results. (AP)

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)

The Divine ‘friend’ with followers the world over

Lord Krishna

Navaratri spirits soar on 7th day; Hyderabad dances to Dandiya

The public, dressed in traditional attire, participated in huge numbers, dancing to Garba and Dandiya beats. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->