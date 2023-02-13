  
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Rajamahendravaram gets Poetess Molla’s statue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 13, 2023, 7:22 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 7:22 am IST
Home Minister T. Vanitha unveils the statue of the poetess Sri Mollamamba at Gowthami Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. (A. Manikanta Kumar/DC)
 KAKINADA: A bronze statue of Ramayana Poetess Atukuri Molla, popularly known as Kummara Molla, has been unveiled at Rajamahendravaram on Sunday jointly by state home minister Taneti Vanitha, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja.

Vanitha underlined that Molla, whose father had been a potter by profession, wrote Ramayana in a marvellous manner. Her Ramayana is popular as Molla Ramayanam.

MLA Raja said present day women must take Molla as their ideal. He pointed out that great poets like Allasani Peddanna and Tenali Ramakrishna had highly appreciated the talent of Molla.

MP Bharat said the statue of Poetess Molla will become another ornament of Rajamahendravaram and River Godavari.

Others present on the occasion included programme organising committee chairman Rayapudi Srinivasa Rao, co-chairman Merugupalli Satyanarayana, convener Kaleswara Rao, Peruri Gangadharam, Y. Appa Rao Udayar, P. Bhadrayya, Gowthami Ghat Walkers and members of Yoga Welfare Association.

Tags: godavari, rajamahendravaram, allasani peddanna, tenali ramakrishna, y. appa rao udayar, rayapudi srinivasa rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


