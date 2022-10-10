  
10 Oct 2022 Hyderabad to host fi ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Hyderabad to host five-day Venkateshwara Vaibhavam fete

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 10, 2022, 11:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Lord Malayappa Swamy took a celestial ride on Garuda vahanam along the sacred mada streets encircling the Tirumala temple, as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams on Saturday. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: The city is all set ready to host the five-day mega religious festival of Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam from October 11 to 15. Open for all, it is mainly for Lord Venkateswara devotees who may not be able to witness the daily rituals at the Tirumala temple.

Marking the beginning of the festival, priests of the Srivari temple of Tirumala held the Ankurarpanam on Monday at the model of the Tirumala Lord Venkateswara temple set up at NTR Stadium here.

Priests performed the Punyahavachanam, Viswaksena Aradhana, Vastu Shanti and Senadhipati Utsavam. Over the next few days, priests will perform the Nitya Kainkaryams as are done in the Tirumala temple.

A decorated platform has been set up near the Srivari temple model for showcasing the rituals and for devotees to comfortably sit. Food counters for distribution of Anna Prasadam and queue lines have been arranged.

All the Vedic rituals wll be performed by the archakas of the Srivari temple. Artists of the Annamacharya Poject would render sankeetans and those of the Dasa Sahitya project, dharmic discourses.

The TTD has set up a photo exhibition with flexes on Gosamrakshanashala, organic products and other important issues. Srivari Sevakulu in large number will be rendering services to devotees. The SVBC is providing live telecast of these programs.

TTD has also made available Panchagavya products and TTD diaries and calendars for sale at the location.

Tags: devotees to tirumala temple, lord venkateshwara temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


