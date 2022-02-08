Lifestyle Culture and Society 08 Feb 2022 Marriages galore in ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Marriages galore in February as COVID cases ease

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 8, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 7:19 am IST
There is a self-imposed restriction on the guests in order to avoid huge gatherings as a preventive measure against COVID-19 spread
Today, with slightly favourable conditions, many are going by muhurat times and are willing to perform marriages. (DC file photo)
Hyderabad: Given many auspicious days this month, and with most families having decided to perform marriages, there is a huge demand for function halls. This comes as a big change from the days when many marriages were postponed due to a rise in Omicron variant cases. Even NRIs were reluctant to return home.

Today, with slightly favourable conditions, many are going by muhurat times and are willing to perform marriages.

 

There is a self-imposed restriction on the guests in order to avoid huge gatherings as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19 infections.

According to D.V. Koti Reddy of Avinash Reddy marriage bureau, who deals mostly with NRI alliances “because there were overseas travel restrictions, many marriages were postponed. They are being scheduled now. Incidentally, given the uncertainty over future lockdowns, many weddings are now being advanced. The revised dates are as per this month’s ‘muhurats’. Starting from panchami, we have auspicious mahurats on February 11, 12, 16 and 17. Most weddings are scheduled for one of these dates.”  

 

Surinder Pal Singh of Guru’s Caterers said “Because of the ‘muhurats’ we are packed with orders for the entire month. Most of the weddings have been  planned in a short period and many families are opting for catering services to save on time and to concentrate on other rituals.”

Tags: covid-19 third wave, marriage season
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


