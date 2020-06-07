75th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

247,115

8,048

Recovered

118,695

3,712

Deaths

6,947

223

Maharashtra8296837390254 Tamil Nadu3017216395254 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka5213197359 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4460264073 Haryana3597120924 Telangana34961710123 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala180876216 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Lifestyle Culture and Society 07 Jun 2020 COVID-19 dead body d ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

COVID-19 dead body disposal team: The guys we forgot to shower petals on

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Jun 7, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
They're the guys who accompany the victims on their final journey
A COVID-19 victim being buried in Kozhikode, Kerala. (PTI)
 A COVID-19 victim being buried in Kozhikode, Kerala. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Stationed in the out-patient block of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, these 15 young men get the jitters each time there is a COVID-19 death. They have been living their worst nightmare since the outbreak of the pandemic, spending hours alongside dead bodies while carrying out their high-risk job of transporting bodies from the morgue to wherever they are disposed of.

For the bravehearts in the Covid Dead Body Disposal team, who have so far accomplished their task despite the odds, the fast approaching monsoon is another challenge coming their way, which could end up making their difficult job even worse.

 

''The rain will dampen the wooden pyre, making it difficult for the body to burn and the wet surface is another hassle. Performing last rites in open areas without a shed or a cover during rainfall will be a major hurdle. For burials, excavating a grave in a downpour is impossible. Moreover, we do not have the option of electric crematoriums as local residents are against it fearing spread of the virus,'' a team member, requesting anonymity, told Deccan Chronicle.

Presently, the last rites of COVID-19 victims are being performed at undisclosed locations. Summer was making the task less difficult. The monsoon is another matter.

One of the strategies is to store the COVID-19 bodies longer in the mortuary on the days when it rains heavily and wait for it to stop. But the concern is that several bodies might get accumulated. Going by the number of COVID-19 deaths everyday, the team expects the numbers to rise in the days to come. ''More deaths will lead to storage of more bodies which means more delays,'' he said. Telangana has so far witnessed 105 COVID-19 deaths. 

Presently, the body disposal team sprays and sanitizes an area up to 40 feet around the place where the last rites are performed. For burials, the workers dig eight feet, which is mandatory as per the norms for COVID bodies. One family member is allowed to witness the last rites from a distance of 100 m.

''All through, we wear PPE kits and masks while the ambulance used to transport the bodies is sanitised several times a day,'' informs the official adding that they are firming up the strategies for the rainy season. About five ambulances are at their disposal to transport bodies.

While officials refuse to say what salaries are paid to the team, it is learnt that they are paid between Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 or even more depending on the number of COVID-19 deaths.

...
Tags: covid-19 dead bodies, covid burial, coronavirus fatalities
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Lifestyle

Ghanaian footballer Randy Juan Muller. (Photo- Twitter)

After 74 days at airport, stranded Ghana footballer shifted to hotel

A European study also attributed this increased susceptibility in men to the presence of a strong biomarker called the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2), the gene located on the X-Chromosome

Men, the weaker sex

Representational image

Follow these simple habits to stay Covid-19-free

With my woman cab driver in Bangalore.

How I crisscrossed the country during Unlock 1.0: e-pass, boarding pass...not so fast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

A virulence we can do without

Jwala Gutta

Retired faujis keep morale high, seniors cared for amid Coronavirus lockdown

PTI Photo

Emotions are conveyed differently in different languages

The results revealed that emotion words vary greatly in their meaning across languages, despite being equated in translation dictionaries. (Photo: ANI)

Ghent cathedral get fresh look inspired by ‘Mystic Lamb’

The Lamb of God is revealed in its mystic splendour -- and with the correct number of ears. (Photo: AFP)

‘Spend in India’ sentiment to uplift Indian economy

The current sentiment now is spend in India to support local businesses. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham