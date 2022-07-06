Weeklong Kakatiya fest to kick off today in Warangal

WARANGAL: Successor of Kakatiya kings, the 22nd Bastar Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo will inaugurate the weeklong Kakatiya celebrations titled ‘Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaha’ here in Warangal on Thursday.

The administrations of six districts - Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Mahbubabad, Jangaon and Jayashankar Bhupalpalli - are conducting the weeklong Kakatiya celebrations from Thursday to July 13 on a grand note here in erstwhile Warangal district.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh and ordered the officials of concerned departments to make elaborate arrangements to attract history lovers from all corners of the state by giving wide publicity to the programme.

Government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has invited the Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo on behalf of the state government and requested him to attend as the chief guest of the ‘Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham’ celebrations.

As part of the celebrations, the officials are organising several programmes with various artistes to showcase the great history of Kakatiyas and also Telangana culture and tradition.

Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo will be given a rousing welcome at the famous Bhadrakali temple by the thousands of folk artistes by performing various dance forms. A troupe of 111 artists will perform Perini dance at Warangal Fort in the evening.

From Friday onwards, various stage shows will be conducted at the Nerella Venumadhav Auditorium in the Public Garden showcasing the great history of Kakatiya kings.

On July 9 Kavi Sammelanam and classical music concert will be held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda and various cultural programmes on Waddepally Bund.

On July 10, Kakatiya celebrations will be held at Chandupatla and Nakrekal of Nalgonda district and a food festival with the Telangana special dishes will be held at Bhadrakali Bund.

On July 11, celebrations will be conducted with historians and intellectuals about the great history of Kakatiyas in Nalgonda district.

On July 12, a seminar will be conducted on the ideology of Kakatiya kings and about Mission Kakatiya at National Institute of Technological Schemes (NIT) in Hanamkonda.

On the final day of celebrations, on July 13, the closing ceremony will be held with 108 artists performing the Perini dance at Ramappa temple. IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will attend as a chief guest to the closing ceremony of Kakatiya celebrations.

Meanwhile, Vinay Bhaskar, speaking to the media in Hanamkonda on Wednesday, said the state government was organising the weeklong Kakatiya celebrations to enlighten the present and future generations about the great history of Kakatiya kings.

According to historians, the Kakatiya rulers were fond of number seven and used to treat it as their lucky number. That was why the government took the decision to observe the Kakatiya celebrations in the seventh month (July) of the year on the seventh day for seven days, he informed.