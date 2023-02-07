  
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan lauds solo cyclist touring India for women safety, empowerment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Famous Mountaineer cross-country solo cyclist Aasha Malviya at the camp office on Monday, who travels around the country on a bicycle. *Photo BY ARRANGEMENT)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Famous Mountaineer cross-country solo cyclist Aasha Malviya at the camp office on Monday, who travels around the country on a bicycle. *Photo BY ARRANGEMENT)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated solo cyclist Aasha Malviya for taking up an all-India cycle tour for “women safety and empowerment” and announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh for her bold endeavour.

The girl from Nataram village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh met the Chief Minister at his camp office here and informed him that she started with the aim to travel a distance of 25,000 km all alone. So far, she covered eight states, logging 8,000 km.

A mountaineer holding a national record, Aasha appreciated the concern being shown by Jagan Mohan Reddy for the safety of women, as in his launch of the ‘Disha App’ – with which women in trouble could seek police help via their mobile phone. Aasha said that she downloaded the app and used it just to see how it worked and got a quick response from the police.

“I wish that all the CMs in the country follow the footsteps of the AP Chief Minister and ensure safety to all daughters of the country,“ she said.

