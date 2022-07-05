  
05 Jul 2022
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

State government to spend Rs 15 crore for Bonalu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 5, 2022, 6:52 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2022, 6:52 am IST
Temples told to submit applications before the Bonalu festivities begin to allow the government to make necessary arrangements
"Since Bonalu was declared a state festival, it will also be organised in the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi,” said minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday. (Twitter)
Hyderabad: The state government will spend Rs 15 crore to organise the Bonalu festival on a grand scale, said minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday.

“Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials to provide a financial assistance of Rs 15 crore to organise the Bonalu festivities to be held in Secunderabad and Hyderabad between July 17 and 24 on a grand scale,” the minister said at a meeting held in his office at Masab Tank.

“All temples run by the government or private organisations should submit applications before the Bonalu festivities begin to allow the government to make necessary arrangements. Since Bonalu was declared a state festival, it will also be organised in the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi,” the minister.

The meeting was attended by revenue minister Indra Karan Reddy and home minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali among others.

Cops issue traffic diversions for Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has diverted vehicular movement from Tuesday (July 5) till July 6 in view of the Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam at the Yellamma Devasthanam, Balkampet, according to joint commissioner of police (traffic) A.V. Ranganath.

Traffic from Greenlands, Matha Temple and Satyam Theatre heading towards Fatehnagar will be diverted at SR Nagar T Junction towards SR Nagar via Community Hall, Abilasha Towers and B.K. Guda crossroads towards Sriramnagar Crossroads till Sanathnagar.

Traffic from Fatehnagar flyover proceeding towards Balkampet will diverted at New Bridge towards Katta Maisamma Temple at Begumpet.
Traffic  from Greenlands, Bakul Apartments and Food World will not be allowed towards Balkampet and will be diverted at Food World crossroads towards Sonabai Temple, Satyam Theatre, Maitrivanam  and SR Nagar T Junction.

Traffic from Begumpet, Kattamaisamma Temple towards Balkampet will not be allowed and it will be diverted towards Greenlands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre and SR Nagar T Junction then towards left to SR Nagar Community Hall.

Bylanes and link roads from SR Nagar T Junction to Fatehnagar will remain closed. Devotees can park their vehicles at the R&B office, GHMC Ground, Padma Shri and Fatehnagar under the railway bridge.

...
Tags: bonalu festival
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


