Cricket World Cup 2019

Lifestyle Culture and Society 04 Jul 2019 California becomes f ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

California becomes first state to ban discrimination against hairstyles

AP
Published Jul 4, 2019, 11:04 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 11:05 am IST
California bans discrimination based on hairstyle, becomes first state in US o do so.
California became the first state to explicitly say that those hairstyles are associated with race and therefore protected against discrimination in the workplace and in schools. (Photo: AP)
 California became the first state to explicitly say that those hairstyles are associated with race and therefore protected against discrimination in the workplace and in schools. (Photo: AP)

Sacramento: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday a bill making California the first state to ban workplace and school discrimination against black people for wearing hairstyles such as braids, twists and locks.

The law by Democratic Sen. Holly Mitchell of Los Angeles, a black woman who wears her hair in locks, makes California the first state to explicitly say that those hairstyles are associated with race and therefore protected against discrimination in the workplace and in schools.

 

“We are changing the course of history, hopefully, across this country by acknowledging that what has been defined as professional hair styles and attire in the work place has historically been based on a Euro-centric model, based on straight hair,” Mitchell said.

Stephanie Hunter-Ray, who works at a makeup counter, says she typically wears her hair braided or in an afro, but one day she showed up to work with it straightened and styled in a bob. Her manager told Hunter-Ray her hair had never looked so normal.

“It bothered me,” Hunter-Ray said in an interview at the hair salon she owns in Sacramento that specializes in natural hair styles. “What do you mean by ‘normal?’ Your normal is not my normal. My normal is my ’fro or my braids.”

Alikah Hatchett-Fall, who runs Sacred Crowns Salon in Sacramento, said she’s had black men come into her salon asking to have their hair cut off because they can’t find jobs.

The law, she said, “means that psychologically and mentally people can be at ease and be able to get the jobs they want, keep the jobs they want, and get promoted at the jobs they want.”

California’s new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, is significant because federal courts have historically held that hair is a characteristic that can be changed, meaning there’s no basis for discrimination complaints based on hairstyle. The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to hear the case of an Alabama woman who said she didn’t get a job because she refused to change her hair.

The issue burst into public view last December, when a black high school wrestler in New Jersey was told by a referee that he had to cut off his dreadlocks if he wanted to compete. California’s Democratic governor said the video was a clear example of the discrimination black Americans face.

“His decision whether or not to lose an athletic competition or lose his identity came into, I think, stark terms for millions of Americans,” Newsom said before signing the bill alongside Mitchell and half a dozen advocates. “That is played out in workplaces, it’s played out in schools, not just athletic competitions and settings, every single day all across America in ways subtle and overt.”

Though California is the first state with such a law, New York City earlier this year issued legal guidance banning discrimination against someone based on their hairstyle. The beauty company Dove is part of a coalition pushing for more hairstyle protections, and Mitchell said she hopes other states follow California.

Mitchell’s bill adds language to the state’s discrimination laws to say that “race” also includes “traits historically associated with race,” including hair texture and protective hairstyles. It further defines protective hairstyles as braids, twists and locks.

The term locks, or “locs,” is the preferred term to dreadlocks, which has a derogatory connotation. At Hunter-Ray’s studio, Exquisite U, on Wednesday, her stylists and customers reflected on the new law.

Shereen Africa, who was having her hair re-braided by Elicia Drayton, said she used to work at a television station in Mississippi where a black anchor quit after facing resistance to wearing her hair in locks. Africa said she did not wear her hair in braids at the job, even though she wasn’t on air, because the environment wasn’t supportive of it.

“If I’m in a professional setting, I won’t wear my hair in certain ways,” she said. An anchor at a different Mississippi TV station made national news when she said she was fired after she stopped straightening her hair.

“You want to go to work and feel free,” Drayton said. “You don’t want to have to feel like you have to put on a wig or you have to have your hair straight to please someone else.”

...
Tags: hairstyle, discrimination, california, black people


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Lifestyle

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to be christened at a Private Chapel in Windor Castle on Saturday. (Photo: Instagram)

Baby Archie to be christened on Saturday at Windsor Castle

Gaultier evoked an array of wildlife with animal prints including a panther coat and geometric, zebra-striped dresses. (Photo: AP)

Animal prints, neon colours feature in Paris Fashion Week

Pre-eclampsia is a real-life 'stress test' and the use of transthoracic echocardiography could help us detect early consequences on the heart before women experience symptoms. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Pre-eclampsia can affect pregnant woman’s heart

The study found that short-term bouts of exercise promoted an increase in synapses in the hippocampus. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Short bouts of exercise beneficial for brain function



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Mr and Mrs Jonas': Sophie and Joe share first photo from wedding and it's very cute!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at their wedding. (Image Source: Instagram)
 

Exposed! China installs spyware on visitors’ Android, downloads data from iPhones

On iOS, since the protection is a bit better, they don’t acquire the same liberties so they take a different approach.
 

Now shop at Dubai airports using Indian rupee

As per a report in the Gulf News, the Indian currency is now acceptable at all three terminals of Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum Airport. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Forget OnePlus 7! This smartphone has breakthrough technology under Rs 15,000

Tecno Phantom to launch on July 10, 2019.
 

What’s up with WhatsApp? Facebook fails while Twitter triumphs

Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp users are experiencing logging in issues. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

Kids become better problem solvers when reminded of their multiple roles

Because these findings suggest simple ways to promote flexible, inclusive thinking for the young, they could be especially valuable for teachers. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

New York Pride celebrations went on for 12 hours

Marchers and onlookers took over much of midtown Manhattan with a procession that paid tribute to the uprising that began at the tavern when patrons resisted officers on June 28, 1969. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Yankees gift Harry, Meghan uniform for Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were appearing at the Yankees' clash with the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium to promote the Invictus Games Foundation. (Photo: AFP)

Sussexes to travel to Africa for first family tour

The couple will visit South Africa, Angola and Malawi and also undertake a working visit to Botswana at the request of the Foreign Office, Buckingham Palace said. (Photo: Instagram)

History behind the iconic Pride flag

The flag was used since 1978, but only in 1994 did it become a symbol for LGBTQ pride. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham