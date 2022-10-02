  
Lifestyle Culture and Society 02 Oct 2022 Traditional dances t ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Traditional dances take centre stage for garba and dandiya

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Oct 2, 2022, 7:08 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 7:08 am IST
Dancers clad in a traditional attire groove to dhol beats at an event organised in Attapur on Saturday. (R. Pavan/DC)
  Dancers clad in a traditional attire groove to dhol beats at an event organised in Attapur on Saturday. (R. Pavan/DC)

Hyderabad: Garba and dandiya events across the city are proving to be popular, as every year, this time too, with the Navaratri entering its final days. Increased footfall was witnessed at popular traditional dance locales, with the Bengali Durga Pujo festivities also adding to the vibrancy of the season.

The traditional Gujarati dance of Garba was a hit among visitors to the convention centres in Attapur, as a large number of people participated in the event with great enthusiasm.

The weekend also gave the city’s corporate crowd a chance to join in the festivities, as many chose to embrace the festive traditions and give a miss to their usual weekend activities. The numbers swelled as the evening progressed.

The dance performances were a sight to behold, as men, decked up in traditional kediya attire or kurta-pajamas and women, in chanya cholis, danced to the dhol beats played by artistes. After the Garba dance, the crowd broke off into smaller circles and picked up their dandiya sticks to perform the popular dance form.

Besides youngsters and corporate crowds, many couples, families with young children and senior citizens also formed their own groups to take part in the dandiya event.

The venue also hosted several food stalls, which sold traditional and continental delicacies, to provide people with a breather from the frenzied dancing.

Tags: navaratri festival, garba dance, dandiya dance, durga pujo
Location: India, Telangana


