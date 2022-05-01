Lifestyle Culture and Society 01 May 2022 40% of cybercrime vi ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

40% of cybercrime victims are women: Cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Mobile dating applications and matrimony websites are platforms ventured by catfishers who target victims to extort money
The most vulnerable groups are the females in their late 20s, single mothers and divorcees. (Representational Image/DC)
 The most vulnerable groups are the females in their late 20s, single mothers and divorcees. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: As many as 40 per cent victims of cybercrimes related to matrimony fraud and catfish scams are women, officials from the cybercrime station revealed. Based on the victims’ 'preferences', fraudsters make profiles to match and lure them into a trap, an official said.

Mobile dating applications and matrimony websites are platforms ventured by catfishers who target victims to extort money, cybercrime officials said. "About 40 per cent of victims are females and 60 per cent are males," said K.V.M. Prasad, ACP of cybercrimes, Hyderabad.

 

The most vulnerable groups are the females in their late 20s, single mothers and divorcees. "The scamsters, who often pose as residents of western countries, engage them by providing emotional support to the victims and gain their trust," the official said.

 Explaining their modus operandi, the official said the pattern observed in these cases was the same. "Once the scamster makes contact with the 'target' on one of these platforms, the acquaintance is taken forward to other social media platforms, such as Facebook or WhatsApp, where fake accounts have been created to match their dating profiles. Having gained the trust of the target, the scamster demands money under the pretext of paying medical bills of a sick parent or on promises of marriage or future dates. However, soon after the transactions are made, the impostor disappears and becomes a ghost," he said.

 

...
Tags: cyber crime
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Lifestyle

Cover image of ' Dark Secrets: Politics, Intrigue and Proxy Wars in Kashmir' by Iqbal Chand Malhotra. (By Arrangement)

Book Review | Joining the dots to complete Partition puzzle

over image of the book 'Diamonds are Forever, So are Morals' by Govind Dholakia. (By Arrangement)

Book Excerpt | How visiting Antwerp and keeping my word transformed my life

Cover image of the book 'Bose: The Untold Story of an Inconvenient Nationalist' by Chandrachur Ghose. (By Arrangement)

book Review | Relook at Netaji, the inconvenient one who made all the hard choices

Cover image of the book 'Aligarh Muslim University: The Making of the Modern Indian Muslim' by Mohammed Wajihuddin. (By Arrangement)

Book Review | Biography of AMU reflects quest of the Indian Muslim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

Astrologer foresees good days for governments, tough time for Opposition

Renowned astrologer and numerologist Jayashankarr Sistlaa (Photo by arrangement)

Why women see other women as rivals?

Girls are taught, both directly and indirectly, that other women are ‘competition.’

Returning to their origin

An old sculpture at Government Museum in Udaipur (photo used for representation)

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)

Siddhi Bhairava Gutta turns place of worship

The milky white quartz vein formed in the shape of Cobra on the hill of Siddhi Bhairava Gutta present near the Padmakshi temple in Hanamkonda district. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->