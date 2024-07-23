Mixology Mastery: Insights from Monkey Shoulder’s Ultimate Bartending Championship

Monkey Shoulder recently hosted the 7th edition of the Ultimate Bartending Championship (UBC) at Post Card in Hyderabad, showcasing the vibrant talent and evolving mixology scene in India. In an engaging conversation with Gaurav Sareen, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador, we explore the dynamic shifts in the bartending landscape, the critical role of continuous learning, and the brand's commitment to supporting bartenders.



How does Ultimate Bartender Championship (UBC) contribute to recognizing and rewarding talent in the industry? As bartending becomes an emerging profession in India, we aim to acknowledge and reward the skills of these champions. For seven years in India, UBC has been providing a platform for India’s bartending talent. It’s unlike any other conventional bartending championship you see in the industry. It’s fun and high energy where participating bartenders get to learn so much from each other. With five challenging levels, the competition focuses on essential skills like ingredients, mixing, pouring, nosing, and nailing the perfect serve - all while having fun. The championship is structured to test the upcoming bartenders in India and ascertain proficiency in all aspects of bartending — as indeed, it’s skills that pay the bills.

There is a massive need for continuous skills development in the bar industry. With changing trends and consumer preferences, bartenders have so much potential to up their game and hone their skills while exploring new techniques to craft unique and flavorful drinks. They need to constantly stay updated on the latest trends, techniques, and ingredients to remain competitive in the market.

Can you share some insights on the growing importance of skills development and continuous learning in the bar industry?

The bartending scene in India is rapidly evolving, blending traditional flavors with modern techniques. With a growing appreciation for craft cocktails and premium spirits, Indian bartenders are experimenting with local ingredients like spices, herbs, and fruits to create unique drinks. The rise of mixology bars and increased focus on bartending as a profession have also contributed to this change. As a result, India is witnessing a vibrant and innovative bartending culture that is both deeply rooted in its rich culinary heritage and open to global influences.

As someone with extensive experience in the hospitality industry, what advice would you give to aspiring bartenders looking to make a mark?

I have a few tips for bartenders which might really be helpful for them. First, they should be really excited as to how it’s such a reputed job now, and how India is going through this cocktail bar revolution – there is a long way to go. Second, keep working hard and stay true to your role, remember your job is not to impress anyone but only to make your guests happy, rest everything will happen on its one.

How do you think brands can effectively invest in and support bartenders?

The potential is endless when it comes to brands recognizing the importance of investing in talent behind the bar. This can be done in many ways like providing training, mentorship, and resources to help bartenders hone their craft.

What are some emerging trends in the world of bartending that you are excited about?

One of the biggest trends that we have witnessed in India, especially post pandemic, is the emergence of cocktail culture. Indian consumers today are open to experimentation and no longer leaning towards traditional drinks. This cultural shift reflects strongly in the way mixologists approach bar menus. I am really excited to see how mixologists use their skills to the full potential while making cocktails that cater to this audience.

The younger generation today is more innovative and they are open to exploring new flavours and ingredients, moving beyond conventional alcoholic beverages. This shift has given rise to a demand for well-crafted cocktails that cater to different palates.

This is also where Monkey Shoulder comes into picture. It was originally made to challenge the preconceptions of the whisky world; we want to target a new set of whisky drinkers. The brand has a very cheeky and playful attitude, and it helps deliver our brand promise with playful escapism and how we like to call our target audience as young at heart.

Your career journey has been quite diverse, from management to wine certifications to project management. How have these experiences shaped your approach to your current role?

My career journey has been quite diverse, spanning management, wine certification, and project management. These experiences have shaped me into the professional I am today. A common thread throughout these roles has been my interaction with consumers, which has helped me bring the Monkey Shoulder brand to life. I am able to translate the brand's essence into the real world.

Each step in my career has added a unique element to my skill set. For instance, my management experience has given me valuable insights into consumer interactions, wine certification has provided a deep understanding of the technical side of the liquor business, and project management has offered a behind-the-scenes look at brand operations.



What's your take on the importance of industry collaboration and knowledge sharing in driving growth and innovation in the bar industry?

Industry collaboration and knowledge sharing are crucial for driving growth and innovation in the bar industry, fostering creativity and adaptability by blending traditional methods with new trends. Cross-cultural collaboration exemplifies this, with Indian drinks gaining international recognition and Indian bartenders experimenting with Western flavors. Top bars in India are now experimenting with their menus, craft cocktails, and overall cocktail experience. This innovation is largely due to the exposure they have gained from various industries.For instance, traditional Indian beverages like Old Monk rum and others are being reimagined in creative cocktails abroad. Simultaneously, Indian bartenders are blending Western spirits with Indian ingredients, creating fusion drinks. This dynamic exchange enriches the global cocktail scene, showcasing the versatility of Indian flavors and the creativity of its bartenders.

