Counter Culture Fest to Redefine Mainstream Experience at Mindspace SOCIAL

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to welcome a bold new cultural experience as the inaugural Counter Culture Fest makes its debut this Sunday at Mindspace SOCIAL. Designed as an alternative to the city’s mainstream entertainment circuit, the one-day festival celebrates raw expression, independent voices, and a deeply immersive artistic environment.

Envisioned as a meeting ground for music, art, and community, Counter Culture Fest brings together 8 acts across 3 stages, featuring 25+ artists spanning genres, styles, and creative disciplines. The festival transforms the venue into a multi-sensory playground — where live performances, underground sounds, beatbox collectives, and independent creators converge.

The lineup includes performances by Damini Bhatla ft. Baidurjya Banerjee, The Songsmiths, 500012 + surprise guest, Hyderabad Beatbox Community, Mr. Beatlust, Lykan, Salty (Nash x Offline), KMKZ, Babumoshai x Ustaad, Oorja, and Gaurav & Sahana, among others — spotlighting artists who thrive outside conventional formats.

More than just a music festival, Counter Culture Fest is a cultural gathering curated for audiences seeking authenticity, connection, and artistic depth over spectacle. With an all-day format, it invites attendees to explore, discover, and engage at their own pace.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 1st February 2026

Time: 12:00 PM onwards

Venue: Mindspace SOCIAL, Hyderabad