Sidecar Takes Over Hyderabad’s Leela’s The Library Bar
The Sidecar team will unveil a specially curated à la carte menu of five signature cocktails, crafted in limited batches exclusively for the evening.
Hyderabad: The Leela Hyderabad will host Sidecar, India’s most awarded cocktail bar and a regular presence on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, for an exclusive takeover at The Library Bar on 21st February, 8 pm onwards.
The showcase is presented in association with Soul Company India, bringing together award-winning mixology and curated bar experiences for Hyderabad’s discerning audience. The evening will spotlight Sidecar’s celebrated craft cocktail programme, led by its award-winning bar team, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience one of India’s most influential cocktail destinations.
Commenting on the collaboration, Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager, The Leela Hyderabad, said: “At The Leela Hyderabad, we are committed to curating distinctive, world-class beverage experiences for our guests. Hosting Sidecar, India’s most awarded cocktail bar, marks an exciting milestone for our bar programme and for Hyderabad’s evolving cocktail culture. Through collaborations like this, we aim to bring nationally and globally celebrated bar talent to the city and offer our patrons rare, high-quality mixology showcases.”
For the takeover, the Sidecar team will unveil a specially curated à la carte menu of five signature cocktails, crafted in limited batches exclusively for the evening. The experience, supported by Soul Company India and Diageo as the official beverage partner, will reflect the bar’s distinctive style of bold, layered flavours, technical precision, and contemporary storytelling, offering guests a refined yet high-energy tasting journey.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story