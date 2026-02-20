Sidecar Takes Over Hyderabad’s Leela’s The Library Bar

Hyderabad: The Leela Hyderabad will host Sidecar, India’s most awarded cocktail bar and a regular presence on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, for an exclusive takeover at The Library Bar on 21st February, 8 pm onwards.

The showcase is presented in association with Soul Company India, bringing together award-winning mixology and curated bar experiences for Hyderabad’s discerning audience. The evening will spotlight Sidecar’s celebrated craft cocktail programme, led by its award-winning bar team, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience one of India’s most influential cocktail destinations.