Citizens advised to stay hydrated

Hyderabad: With rising temperatures, the public health department has urged citizens to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related illnesses. In an advisory issued on Sunday, it was noted that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a 2º to 3° Celsius increase in the temperature over the next three days.

Citizens were advised to drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty, and consume oral rehydration Ssolution (ORS) or homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, and fruit juices. Seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content such as watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges should be eaten.

When outdoors, wear light, loose clothing and protect the head with umbrellas, hats, or traditional headgear. It’s also recommended to stay indoors during peak heat hours (12 noon to 3 pm) and ensure proper ventilation at home.

The department also cautioned against alcohol, tea, coffee, and sugary drinks, which can lead to dehydration. Strenuous activities should be avoided, along with high-protein, spicy, or oily foods, and stale food. Seek immediate medical attention if any of the heatwave symptoms occur. The advisory mentioned that the government has ensured the availability of beds, IV fluids, and ORS sachets at public health facilities.

Heatwave Symptoms:

Nausea, vomiting, and dry skin

Body temperature ≥40°C (104°F)

Throbbing headache, dizziness, and fainting

Muscle cramps, rapid heartbeat, and breathing

Confusion, agitation, and even seizures