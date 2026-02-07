Valentine's Special: Cinépolis 7-Course Premium Dining Experience For Moviegoers

Bengaluru: Cinépolis India hosted The Seven Acts at Cinépolis VIP, Lulu Mall Bengaluru, a seven-course luxury dining experience served entirely inside the auditorium. The experience, part of the ongoing Blockbuster Food Festival, was curated for Valentine's Day and designed for select food creators and journalists.

The Blockbuster Food Festival is a three-month campaign running across all Cinépolis locations, which was launched in January and runs through March 2026. The festival has introduced over 15 new items to the Cinépolis menu. The Seven Acts marks the first VIP-format activation under the campaign.

Drawing from literary and cinematic structure, each course was presented as an act in a larger story. The menu moved from The Opening Act through to The Grand Finale, with in-audi projections and personalized table settings accompanying each course. The format treated dining not as an intermission activity but as the main event.

The activation reflects a broader shift in how cinema audiences, particularly in premium formats, are approaching the moviegoing experience. Food and beverage now contributes 30 percent of Cinépolis India's revenue. Cinépolis VIP, which operates 13 screens across India, is built around this expectation: reclining seats, in-seat service, and a menu that tells a story by itself.

Speaking on the initiative, Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India, said: "Our audiences are telling us that a cinema visit is no longer just about the film. It is an outing that competes with restaurants, lounges, and any premium leisure option. This is why we are building what we call Future Ready Cinema. It is our response to evolving consumer expectations and industry trends. Experiences like The Seven Acts show what becomes possible when you design for the complete occasion, not just the screening. The cinemais much more than a place to watch a film."



