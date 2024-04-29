Top
Home » Lifestyle

Chowman Hyderabad Introduces Its All-New Dessert Selection

Lifestyle
DC Correspondent
29 April 2024 11:39 AM GMT
Chowman Hyderabad Introduces Its All-New Dessert Selection
x
Chowman Hyderabad Introduces Its All-New Dessert Selection

No meal is complete without a sweet ending. In acknowledgment of those with a penchant for the sweeter side of life, Chowman Hyderabad has unveiled a tantalizing array of desserts for the very first time! With the launch of five new delectable, sweet treats, Chowman is poised to redefine the dining experience, introducing a fusion of flavors meticulously crafted by our master chefs.

Indulge your senses in our all-new dessert collection that includes Coconut Pineapple Panna Cotta with Honeycomb, Strawberry Panna Cotta, White Chocolate Mousse with Darsaan, Chocolate Mousse, and Coffee Parfait. Chowman invites you to embark on a culinary journey of sweet indulgence. Whether you're craving classic chocolate or seeking something more adventurous, their new dessert selection promises to satisfy every sweet tooth.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chowman Hyderabad desserts 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X