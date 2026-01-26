Chinmaya Mission Marks 75 Years with Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 25th January 2026: Hyderabad came together in collective reflection as Chinmaya Mission marked 75 years of its founding with Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, a two-day public programme held on 24th and 25th January at NTR Stadium. The Mahotsav was graced by Pujya Swami Swaroopananda ji, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission and attended by the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana - Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who addressed the gathering, highlighting the continuing relevance of India’s spiritual and philosophical legacy in shaping value-driven society.



A central feature of the Mahotsav was the mass chanting of the Bhagavad Gita, with a special focus on the collective chanting of the 15th chapter, Purushottama Yoga, on 25th January. The chanting brought together over 14000 participants, including 200 visually challenged children, creating a powerful shared space of reflection and inclusion.

A key highlight of the Mahotsav was the unveiling of ‘Gita Panchamrit’, by Pujya Swami Swaroopananda Ji, designed to make the essence of the Bhagavad Gita accessible through structured and practical engagement. With the simple theme “5 Shlokas. 1 Essence.”, Gita Panchamrit invites people of all ages and backgrounds to rediscover the Gita not as a distant philosophical treatise but as a living companion for daily life.

The programme featured thematic exhibitions highlighting Chinmaya Mission’s extensive contributions over 75 years, including its books pavilion and initiatives in spiritual education, youth development, service, and cultural engagement.



Visitors also experienced a virtual reality presentation with divine and impactful storytelling by Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, offering an immersive introduction to the Mission’s legacy.



Reflecting on the significance of the Mahotsav, Pujya Swami Swaroopananda Ji, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission said, “The Bhagavad Gita is meant to be lived, not only studied. Through collective chanting, the unveiling of Gita Panchamrit, Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav brings wisdom from the text into our daily lives. As Chinmaya Mission completes 75 years, this gathering reminds us that clarity of thought, and harmony in action arise when knowledge is approached with devotion, discipline, and inclusiveness.”



Further on the Gita Panchamrit Pujya Swamiji added, “If each one of us remembers five verses of the Bhagavad Gita, our children and youth would grow curious and eager to discover the immense wealth of this knowledge, which our rishis, saints and Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, dedicated their entire lives for!’.



Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, said, “Chinmaya Mission’s 75-year journey is a testament to the role of spiritual and cultural institutions in shaping values-driven societies. Initiatives such as Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav remind us that India’s philosophical traditions continue to offer guidance and balance in today’s rapidly changing world.”



The two days of the Mahotsav saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Pasala Geervani



Former Vice Chancellor Padmavati University, L V Subrahmanyam IAS Retd, Former Chief Secretary of Erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Swami Sarveshananda Ji, Resident Spiritual Teacher, Greater Hyderabad, Swami Bodhamayananda Ji, Director Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Ramakrishna Math, Apparao Mukkamala, Trustee, Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Harish Kumar, Trustee, CSTH and President Chinmaya Mission Greater Hyderabad. who joined the celebrations and engagements.

As Chinmaya Mission commemorates 75 years, the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav in Hyderabad stood as a quiet yet powerful reaffirmation of its enduring commitment to nurturing clarity of thought, strength of character, and values-based living. Rooted in the teachings of Pujya Gurudev, Swami Chinmayananda, the Mission continues its journey of guiding seekers toward inner growth and purposeful living through collective experience and disciplined reflection.

