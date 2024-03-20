Flavours of Chettinad at Mercure KCP Hyderabad

























Mercure Hyderabad KCP proudly presents the Chettinad Food Festival, featuring the esteemed Chef Anthony De Salva, Chef de Partie from Novotel Chennai OMR at Cayenne. Running from March 15th to 31st, 2024, this festival invites guests on a delectable journey celebrating the rich heritage of South Indian cuisine.

Indulge in a diverse array of dishes that showcase the flavors and aromas of South India. From the aromatic Karaikudi Eral Masala to the traditional Pazham Sarbath, and the comforting Kothu Paratha to the flavorful Theeyal, Urulai Roast, Kozhukkatai, Kambu Dosa, and Chettinad Kuzhi Paniyaram, each dish pays homage to the culinary legacy of the region.

The decor is thoughtfully crafted to immerse guests in the essence of South India, setting the stage for an unforgettable culinary experience. The Chettinad Food Festival at Mercure Hyderabad KCP promises not just exceptional gastronomy but also a journey into the rich cultural heritage of the region. Guests are invited to savor the flavors of Chettinad cuisine while enjoying warm hospitality.

According to Parag Shah, General Manager of Mercure Hyderabad KCP, "Hosting the Chettinad food festival is a privilege as it showcases the culinary heritage of South India. Chef Anthony De Salva and our talented team have curated a menu that honors tradition while offering modern twists. We invite our guests to immerse themselves in the rich flavors and cultural significance of Chettinad cuisine, promising an unforgettable dining experience."

Chef Anthony De Salva expressed his delight in collaborating with Mercure Hyderabad KCP, stating, "Chettinad cuisine isn't just about food; it's a celebration of tradition, culture, and a passion for culinary excellence. With this festival, we aim to transport our guests to the heart of Tamil Nadu, where each dish tells a story of heritage and flavor."

Chef Shreedhar Punna, Executive Chef at Mercure Hyderabad KCP, says, "The Chettinad Food Festival offers our guests a truly immersive culinary experience. Our team has dedicatedly worked to ensure each dish reflects the authentic taste and essence of Chettinad cuisine."

Must try at Chettinad food festival, KCP Mercure Hyderabad include drum stick soup, horsegram vadas, Appam with veg stew, Takkali rice (tomato rice).

Non-vegetarians could try the crab soup, tawa fish, Chettinad Nalli biryani (mutton). Try the egg salad too. The crunchy chakklis (muruku, a fried snack) make for a good side dish to munch on.

There's more on the menu. The Chettinad food festival is on till end of this month, every evening and lunch on Sundays.