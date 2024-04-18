Zega at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel to Host Bangkok Street Fare

This April, Zega - the award-winning pan-Asian restaurant at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, is set to host a culinary spectacle featuring the renowned expat Thai Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo. Celebrated for her innovative takes on Asian street food, she along with co-founder Chef Karan Bane is ready to whisk Zega away on a flavorful odyssey, mirroring the lively streets of Bangkok for a dining encounter like no other. Some of the signature specials one could look forward to include E San Grilled Pork, Southern Thai, Crab Curry, Steam Seabass with spicy lemon broth.



Experience "The Seefah Takeover," where an artfully crafted menu embodies the essence of tantalizing Asian street cuisine. Chef Seefah's authentic and heartwarming creations, infused with her distinctive flair and culinary expertise, promise to delight every palate. Complementing these flavorful offerings are Zega’s specially curated cocktails, expertly designed to enhance the robust Asian flavors, ensuring a perfect pairing with each enticing dish.



Seize the opportunity to be part of this unique experience at Zega, a fusion of traditional charm and culinary innovation in a festivity of Asian flavors. Secure your reservation today and be spellbound by Chef Seefah's gastronomic marvels. Dates: April 24th and 25th, 2024

Venue: Zega, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel

Lunch Hours: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Dinner Hours: 7:00 PM - 2:00 AM



