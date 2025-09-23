Chef Peng’s Table: A Chengdu Feast of Fire and Flavor at Yi Jing

The moment I walked into Yi Jing at ITC Kohenur, the air already hinted at smoke, spice, and something soulful. From September 10 to 22, the restaurant had transformed into Chef Peng’s Table, a culinary celebration of Chengdu, where every dish was laced with fire, flavor, and a story.

“My place is always spicy,” Chef Peng said with a grin as the first plate of Oriental greens was set before me. “Even more exotic, chili also. In Chengdu, spice is life.” The table began to fill—spinach rolls with peanut mustard sauce, a creamy purple potato soup, taro cheese buns, crispy silken tofu in chili pepper emulsion, tempura lotus stem tossed in Sichuan flavor, fiery cauliflower with green beans, jasmine rice, and finally, a sweet berry pastry. Each dish came together with spice, balance, and a touch of surprise. Not everything on the menu is blistering, he explained. “We have two dishes, one dim sum, one salad—not spicy. In some dishes, I reduce the spiciness, because here in India, you must be careful. My hometown food is more fiery, but here we balance. The oil is less, the spice is less, but the heart is the same.”





As I tried the tempura lotus stem, its crunch delicate yet robust, I asked about the flavors. “This is not breadcrumbs,” he corrected me gently. “These are tempura flakes. The ingredient is Japanese, but I make it in my Sichuan style.”

The purple potato soup, velvety and vibrant, carried its own story. “This is important for Bangkok,” Chef Peng explained. “The pink color of the potato is special. We cook indoors for 20 minutes before. Then with vegetables and stock, the flavor becomes extravagant. A good mix of flavors.” The taro cheese bun was another standout. “That taro was local from Bangkok,” he said. “Even the lobster, potato, all from Bangkok. We choose carefully. The lotus stem, for example, we import—it is big, tender, and tasty. Local lotus sometimes has black inside, so we always choose the best.” Despite the abundance of spice, I noticed a faint sweetness. Chef Peng nodded. “No sugar. Some kind of sauce includes sweet. For crispy items, you toast a little sweet flavor—you get more taste. But I reduce it, not too much. Guests must be able to accept it.” At the heart of Chengdu cuisine, he explained, lie two pillars—Sichuan pepper and dried chili. “The chili is like Indian red chili, but Sichuan pepper is different—it gives a unique aroma. That’s my home flavor. For this promotion, I use only Sichuan style.” The timing of this pop-up is no accident. “Now in China, we celebrate the Moon Festival. Special time means special menu. In Chengdu, pork is common, but here I use chicken, prawns, fish—because people don’t always accept pork. Still, I give the same flavors, my own flavor.” As the evening wound down, I asked about his Indian favorites. His face lit up. “Aloo Gobi,” he said instantly. “When I first came to India, in Delhi, I ate at a place near Pandara Road—very good Aloo Gobi. And Rogan Josh too, with bone, very tasty. Biryani also—but I like one in Jubilee Hills—Not spicy, zero spicy, but very different flavor.”





After seven years in Hyderabad, Chef Peng seems at home in both worlds. “For me, Yi Jing is authentic Chinese,” he said. “But we must also adapt. International guests, Indian guests—they all must feel it is for them. That is why I call it international. It is authentic, but also acceptable.”