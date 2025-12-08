Chef Joel Basumatari Delivers Authentic Naga Flavours to Sheraton Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel brings the bold and soulful flavours of Nagaland for a four-day pop-up at Feast from 11 to 14 December, led by celebrated award- winning chef and restaurateur Joel Basumatari. The festival features specially curated lunch and dinner menus daily, closing with a signature brunch on December 14.

Naga Vegetarian Platter with Papad, Kemenia Roti, Kerhu Dachie Tathu (chutney), Seibenganuo Tathu and Eranhan

Raised in Nagaland and deeply rooted in its food traditions, Chef Joel is among the foremost champions of Naga cuisine. Appointed Chef Ambassador for North East India by the India Food Tourism Organisation (IFTO), he is known for his work with local farmers and indigenous communities to preserve heirloom ingredients and sustainable cooking practices.

Roselle Panna cotta with turmeric tuile and macerated strawberries

Naga cuisine is defined by minimal oil and spices, relying on smoking, fermenting and slow boiling to draw out clean, powerful flavours. Staples such as smoked meats, bamboo shoots, fermented soybean (axone) and Naga chilies bring depth, heat and umami, resulting in food that is rustic yet remarkably light.

Chef Joel Basumatari

“For many diners, Naga food remains underexplored,” said Satya Kumar, Executive Chef, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel. “This pop-up presents the cuisine in a contemporary, approachable way while staying true to its roots.”

Guests can look forward to dishes such as Sweet Potato Soup, Amerso, Smoked Pork with Axone and Kenie Thevii Galho, alongside other regional preparations built around smoked, fermented and seasonal ingredients.

Chef Joel Basumatari’s Naga pork bites, chutneys, bamboo parcel and crunchies plated as a bold, rustic tasting thali.

“Food from Nagaland is often spoken about in whispers, but to me it is comfort and home,” says Chef Joel. “I want guests to discover the gentle smokiness, the freshness of our herbs and the depth of fermentation—elements that fit beautifully into a modern meal without losing their soul.”