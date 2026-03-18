Madurai to Hyderabad: A Chef’s Journey Through Chettinad Flavours

As part of the Karaikudi Food Festival at Feast in Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel from March 18–22, home chef Athi Lakshmi showcases the nuanced, deeply rooted flavours of Chettinad cuisine.

In this conversation, she unpacks authenticity, technique, and the delicate balance that defines every Karaikudi dish.





Excerpts

Chettinad cuisine is known for its bold spices and deep flavours. What, in your view, is the single element that truly defines an authentic Karaikudi dish?

If I had to choose one defining element, it would be the freshly ground spice blend. In an authentic Karaikudi dish, spices are never just added—they are carefully roasted and ground in precise combinations. This process creates layers of flavour that are deep, complex, and unmistakably Chettinad.

Chettinad cuisine is often described as fiery, but those who know it well say it is actually about balance. What do people most misunderstand about this cuisine?

The biggest misconception is that Chettinad cuisine is simply “spicy” or “fiery.” In reality, it is about balance and structure. Heat is just one component—there’s also earthiness from spices, tang from tamarind, subtle sweetness from onions, and depth from slow cooking. When done right, no single flavour overpowers the other.

You bring a home chef philosophy into a luxury hospitality setting. How do you preserve the soul of home style cooking while serving it in a five star environment?

Bringing a home chef philosophy into a luxury setting is about preserving intent and technique. I ensure that traditional methods—like slow roasting, stone grinding, and careful tempering—are not compromised. Presentation may evolve for a five-star environment, but the soul of the dish remains rooted in how it would be prepared in a Chettinad home

Many Chettinad recipes rely on rare ingredients like kalpasi and marathi mokku. Why are these spices so essential to the cuisine’s identity?

Ingredients like kalpasi (stone flower) and marathi mokku (kapok buds) are not just spices—they are identity markers. Kalpasi adds a unique smoky depth, while marathi mokku brings a warm, almost floral complexity. Without them, the dish may still taste good, but it will lack authenticity and the signature Chettinad character.

Madurai and Karaikudi both have strong culinary traditions. How has your Madurai background influenced the way you approach Chettinad cooking?

My Madurai background has deeply influenced my cooking style. Madurai cuisine celebrates boldness, street vibrancy, and robust flavours. When combined with the structured spice profiles of Chettinad, it allows me to approach dishes with both discipline and instinct—respecting tradition while enhancing flavour expression.

Today many regional cuisines are being simplified or modernized for wider audiences. Do you believe authenticity should ever be compromised for accessibility?

Accessibility is important, but authenticity should not be compromised—only interpreted carefully. It is possible to make dishes approachable without diluting their essence. The key lies in educating diners while subtly adapting aspects like presentation or spice levels, without altering the core recipe.

For diners in Hyderabad who may be tasting Karaikudi food for the first time, which one dish on the festival menu do you think will surprise them the most and why?

It is honestly very difficult to choose just one dish, because every item on the menu is unique in its own way. For many diners in Hyderabad, this may also be their first time experiencing authentic Karaikudi cuisine, which makes the entire spread special. Each dish carries its own story—rooted in tradition, ingredients, and technique. In my opinion, every dish on the menu is a must-try, as each offers a different perspective of Chettinad’s rich culinary heritage.

What has it been like collaborating with the team at Sheraton Hyderabad for this festival, and how important are such hotel platforms in bringing regional cuisines like Chettinad to a wider audience?

Collaborating with the Sheraton Hyderabad team has been an enriching experience. Their openness to authenticity and attention to detail have made it possible to present Chettinad cuisine in its true form. Platforms like these are incredibly important—they act as bridges, bringing regional cuisines to a wider audience while maintaining credibility and cultural integrity.