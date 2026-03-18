Chaitra Navaratri: Time for New Beginnings & a Spiritual Reset

With the advent of spring devotees across India welcome the sacred festival of Chaitra Navaratri, a nine-day celebration dedicated to Goddess Durga. Observed during the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually falls between March and April, this festival holds deep spiritual significance and also marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year in many parts of the country.

Chaitra Navaratri symbolizes renewal, growth and fresh beginnings. In many ways, the festival can be understood as a spiritual “reset button” for people , a time to pause, reflect and realign life with positive intentions.





Modern Perspective: Chaitra Navaratri coincides with a period when nature itself is undergoing change. Trees begin to bloom, the weather shifts and the environment feels renewed. This seasonal transition mirrors the idea of personal transformation. Just as nature sheds the old and welcomes the new, devotees use these nine days to cleanse their minds, habits and routines.

Practices such as fasting, meditation and prayer during the festival can also be seen through a contemporary wellness lens. Fasting allows the body to detox and rest from heavy foods, while spiritual activities encourage mental clarity and emotional balance. The nine-day festival which starts with Ugadi concludes with Rama Navami, the auspicious day that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Chaitra Navratri which is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga-the Divine Feminine. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins on March 19, 2026, and ends on March 27, 2026. Chaitra Navratri 2026 Date and Muhuratham Time Chaitra Navratri 2026 will begin on March 19, 2026 (Thursday) and will conclude on March 27, 2026 (Friday). According to the Drik Panchang, the festival starts on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of Chaitra month. Ghatsthapana Muhurat on March 19: 6:52 AM to 07:43 AM Ugadi New Year 2026 on March 19 -Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara is celebrated. The most auspicious time for Ugadi Puja is in the morning at sunrise with the main puja muhurtham between 06:30 AM and 08:00 AM. Abhijit Muhurat March 19 (Alternative timing for Kalash Sthapana): 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM Rama Navami: March 27, 2026 Navratri Parana: March 27, 2026





Navratri Colours: Every day of Navratri 2026 has a specific colour associated with it, which represents a different form of Maa Durga. The festival also involves sacred rituals, including Kalash Sthapana on Day 1, and specific offerings (Bhog or Prasadam) for each day of worship.

Chaitra Navratri Dates 2026 (March 19–27) Day 1 – March 19 | Maa Shailputri | Yellow | Cow Ghee Day 2 – March 20 | Maa Brahmacharini | Green | Sugar & Panchamritham Day 3 – March 21 | Maa Chandraghanta | Grey | Milk-based sweets Day 4 – March 22 | Maa Kushmanda | Orange | Wheat-based sweets Day 5 – March 23 | Maa Skandamata | White | Banana Day 6 – March 24 | Maa Katyayani | Red | Honey Day 7 – March 25 | Maa Kalaratri | Royal Blue | Jaggery Day 8 – March 26 | Maa Mahagauri | Pink | Coconut Day 9 – March 27 | Maa Siddhidatri | Purple | Halwa, Puri, Chana March 27th also marks Sri Rama Navami celebrations. The Chaitra Navaratri should not be confused with the Sharad Navratri.While Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in March or April, during the spring season, the Sharad Navratri is observed in September or October, during the autumn season. While the Chaithra marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year for certain states, Sharad Navratri is a marks nationwide celebration, particularly Durga Puja. Chaitra Navratri ends with Rama Navami,and Sharad Navratri concludes with Dussehra, which signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura. Significance of Chaitra Navratri also celebrating Vasanta Navratri Chaitra Navratri is celebrated during the spring season and marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.Ugadi in the South,Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Cheti Chand, Thapna in other states, while the Kashmiri Pandits celebrate this day as Navreh. The festival marks the victory of good over evil, and culminates in the birth of Lord Rama, observed on Rama Navami (March 27, 2026). Chaitra Navratri is a spiritually charged period. Chanting mantras such as "Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Vichche" helps purify the mind and align oneself with the divine energies of Maa Durga. Meditation can help in focusing on different nine chakras and creating a connection with the higher self. Kanya Puja and Navratri Parana Kanya Puja: Celebrated on Ashtami (March 26) or Navami (March 27), where nine young girls are worshipped as living embodiments of the Goddess.





Navratri Parana: The fast is broken on Navami (March 27) after the Rama Navami puja.