Celebrity Hair Designer Darshan Yewalekar Has Global Dreams For Indian Barbering

In 2014 when celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar was on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' to design Ranveer Singh's hair, he discussed his plan to open a barber shop with a senior hairstylist. She asked him to reconsider his decision as people would not associate a barber shop with his stature. Recalls Darshan, " This feedback was discouraging but I opened D Barbershop anyway. As one of the oldest professions, barbering has been overlooked and neglected. While elitist terms like 'salons' connote affluence, barbering is associated with old-fashioned 'hajjams' or people who just cut and trim hair and provide shaving services."

This is far from the truth, he says and adds, " As far back as in the late 19th century, the 'Moler Barber School’ was founded by A.B. Moler in the US. Indian barbering too is very skilled and it is my goal to elevate it to an international level. Since I opened D Barbershop in Mumbai, the number of our women clientele has gone up by 26 to 28 percent and the stereotypes around barbering are dissipating. Earlier barber shops only attracted men while beauty parlours were frequented by women, but now barbering is being considered a premium service for everyone. Barbering is slowly being recognised as an art form that helps define identity, confidence and personality."

According to him, D Barbershop is a space not just for wellness and world-class grooming services but also for an immersive cultural experience. "Here time slows down and leisurely conversations are sparked; storytelling unfolds and there is both connection and self-expression. We also have a cafe and an art gallery here. In the past, a barber shop was a place to read newspapers and to socialize, and that is exactly what we are trying to do here by bringing the community together," says Darshan.



To make sure that the barbering services are second to none, Darshan invested in the best of the equipment like the chairs from Takara Belmont, a Japanese innovator and manufacturer. "The idea was to blend new-age technology with old-school craft and I have strived to create a place where traditional barbering techniques are preserved and enhanced with tech innovations. In the future too, I will continue to celebrate Indian heritage with enduring respect and passion," concludes Darshan.

