From Mumbai to Hyderabad: Empowering Women Through Creativity and Innovation

For nearly four decades, the IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition has been a launchpad for women innovators and creators in Mumbai. With over 23,000 visitors at its most recent edition and participation from six to seven countries, the exhibition has consistently celebrated creativity, enterprise, and cross-generational appeal. This year, the legacy expands beyond the city that first embraced it. Hyderabad, with its vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and cultural richness, becomes the new stage for women-led businesses to shine. President Rajyalakshmi Rao talks about the evolution of the exhibition, the inspiring journeys it has fostered, and the vision for empowering women entrepreneurs across India.

Excerpts

The IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition has always been about growth and creating larger platforms for women entrepreneurs. At our most recent edition at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, we saw an overwhelming response with 23,400 visitors over just two days, along with participants from six to seven countries and the introduction of an international lounge. This success reaffirmed the exhibition’s potential and encouraged us to look beyond Mumbai. Hyderabad, with its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and appetite for new ideas, felt like the natural next step to extend our legacy and build on this momentum.

The IMC Ladies’ Wing Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition has a 38-year legacy in Mumbai. What inspired the decision to bring it to Hyderabad for the very first time?

Hyderabad’s entrepreneurial and cultural ecosystem resonates strongly with the spirit of our exhibition. The city is home to a growing community of innovators and creators who are eager to showcase their work, while its rich cultural fabric adds a unique depth to the platform. This blend of enterprise and culture makes Hyderabad the perfect destination beyond Mumbai, allowing us to connect with a wider audience and scale the exhibition meaningfully.

Over nearly four decades, how has the exhibition evolved to reflect changing trends in women-led businesses, creativity, and innovation?

Over nearly four decades, the exhibition has evolved in step with the changing landscape of women-led businesses. In the late 1980s, fashion and design followed very defined norms. The youth gravitated toward one style, while adults largely preferred sarees or salwar kameez. Today, those lines have blurred, with multiple generations often embracing similar Indian or Western styles. This shift has empowered women entrepreneurs to move beyond conservative offerings and explore bold, versatile designs that resonate across age groups. The rise of social media has further accelerated this evolution, giving women immediate access to global influences and the tools to adapt their creativity in real time. We have transformed into a dynamic space that celebrates experimentation, innovation, and cross-generational appeal. Another important shift has been within our own committee, where 40 per cent of members now come from the next generation. With specialisations in gourmet and social media, they bring fresh perspectives that keep the exhibition contemporary and aligned with evolving trends.

Could you share a few success stories of women entrepreneurs who began their journey with this platform and went on to create significant impact?

From the very beginning, this platform has been about nurturing potential. In the early years, many women who approached us were just starting out and often couldn’t afford a full stall. We would offer them small tables to display their products—be it home-cooked food, handmade bags, or simple household items. Some of these women, who began with just a handful of creations, are now running thriving businesses. Their journeys are a testament to the fact that when a product is strong, the right platform can help it find its audience. In many ways, these success stories of women who started small and went on to build impactful businesses capture the true spirit of the exhibition.

What are some of the key categories or innovations visitors can expect to see at the Hyderabad showcase this year?

This year in Hyderabad, visitors can expect a highly curated showcase of creativity and innovation. Out of nearly 850 entries, only 270 were selected, reflecting the careful curation that ensures the exhibition stays relevant and trend-driven. Categories will span across contemporary fashion, jewellery, accessories, lifestyle products with each entry evaluated not just for design but also for wearability, modernity, and value. We also pay close attention to pricing, encouraging participants to keep their creations accessible while balancing creativity with fair value. For visitors, this means discovering not only beautiful, contemporary designs but also supporting women entrepreneurs who are building their futures through this platform.

As President of the IMC Ladies’ Wing, what is your larger vision for empowering women entrepreneurs in India, beyond the exhibition?

My focus is on giving women the tools to take charge of their own lives, starting with financial literacy. I conduct programs that help women understand how to manage and invest their money wisely, because true independence comes when you can make your own financial decisions. I am also very passionate about encouraging the next generation to step up and shape initiatives themselves through our next-gen committee. At the end of the day, my vision is simple: to see women become confident, financially independent, and fully capable of making choices on their own terms. That, to me, is real empowerment.

The women entrepreneurs' exhibition Hyderabad Edition is on at HICC Novotel on September 27 and 28.