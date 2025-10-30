Celebrate Traditional Flavours of Parsi at Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s Parsi
The promotion, featuring select dishes curated by Guest Chef Daisy Chinoy, showcases Parsi culinary traditions, rooted in Persian heritage and shaped by coastal Indian flavours.
Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport invites guests to experience the culinary heritage of India’s Parsi community with its specially curated Parsi Food Promotion, hosted from 6th to 9th November 2025, 7 PM to 11 PM. The celebration will continue every Sunday Brunch from 12:30 PM to 4 PM throughout November, offering guests the opportunity to indulge in the community’s heartwarming comfort food and festive delicacies.
The promotion, featuring select dishes curated by Guest Chef Daisy Chinoy, showcases Parsi culinary traditions, rooted in Persian heritage and shaped by coastal Indian flavours. Known for its distinct balance of sweet, sour, and spicy notes, Parsi cuisine offers a mix of comforting home-style dishes and festive favourites.
The menu includes signature Parsi delicacies such as Salli Boti, Jardaloo Murghi, Berry Pulao, and Veg Dhansak, served with accompaniments like Dhansak Rice, Rotli, and Brun Pav. Traditional desserts, including Lagan nu Custard and Kulfi Falooda, are available alongside live counters serving regional specialities such as Masoor Pav and Akoori with Rotli.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “At Novotel Hyderabad Airport, we take pride in bringing regional and community-based cuisines to our guests. The Parsi Food Festival is a tribute to a community known for its warmth and hospitality, and to a cuisine that beautifully reflects cultural confluence and tradition.”
Adding to this, Chef Amanna Raju, Head of Food & Beverage, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said, “Our goal with this festival is to highlight the diversity of India’s culinary landscape. Parsi cuisine is unique in its use of subtle spices and layered flavours, and we are pleased to present it authentically in collaboration with Guest Chef Daisy Chinoy.”
Guest Chef Daisy Chinoy shared, “Parsi food is built around balance and nostalgia – it connects people. Through this menu, we have recreated the flavours of traditional Parsi homes, from the richness of Salli Boti to the comfort of Dhansak and the sweetness of Lagan nu Custard.”
The festival will be hosted at Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, highlighting traditional Parsi dishes and live stations that showcase the community’s culinary heritage.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story