Celebrate Traditional Flavours of Parsi at Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s Parsi

The promotion, featuring select dishes curated by Guest Chef Daisy Chinoy, showcases Parsi culinary traditions, rooted in Persian heritage and shaped by coastal Indian flavours. Known for its distinct balance of sweet, sour, and spicy notes, Parsi cuisine offers a mix of comforting home-style dishes and festive favourites.

The menu includes signature Parsi delicacies such as Salli Boti, Jardaloo Murghi, Berry Pulao, and Veg Dhansak, served with accompaniments like Dhansak Rice, Rotli, and Brun Pav. Traditional desserts, including Lagan nu Custard and Kulfi Falooda, are available alongside live counters serving regional specialities such as Masoor Pav and Akoori with Rotli.