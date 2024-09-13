The Indian Coffee Festival to Brew in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to host the inaugural The Indian Coffee Festival, the first of its kind, presented by No Strings Hyderabad. The three-day event is scheduled to take place from the 13th to the 15th of September 2024 at the Jubilee Hills Convention Center, Road No. 51 and will be graced by Sunalini Menon, Asia's first lady of coffee, as the Chief Guest. Attendees can look forward to a vibrant celebration of coffee culture featuring coffee tastings, latte art sessions, expert talks, barista displays and more. The festival will also offer family-friendly activities with special events for kids and pets, all accompanied by live music.



The festival will feature some of the finest coffee brands in India, including Katha Coffee, Karafa Coffee, True Black Coffee, Big Star Café, Carrabi Coffee, Araku Coffee, MSP Hill Roasters, First Crack Roasters, and Odissi Coffee. These brands will showcase their signature blends and premium coffees, offering visitors the opportunity to taste and appreciate a diverse range of flavors and styles.

Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

Speaking about the event, SrihariChava, Founder of 'No Strings' organizing platform, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to bring India’s first coffee festival to Hyderabad, a city renowned for its dynamic food and beverage culture. Coffee is not just a drink; it is an experience, and through this festival, we want to offer coffee lovers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of coffee." Anirudh Budithi, the Co-Founder, 'No Strings', added, "The Indian coffee scene is evolving at an incredible pace, and we are excited to create a platform where both emerging and established brands can showcase their passion for coffee to an enthusiastic audience."



In addition to celebrating coffee, the Indian Coffee Festival will focus on sustainability, integrating eco-friendly practices throughout the event. Visitors can expect green, conscious experiences, with vegetarian and vegan options available, ensuring the festival caters to diverse dietary preferences while promoting mindful consumption. Guests can also look forward to live music from talents from Hyderabad, creating a vibrant atmosphere where the fusion of local culture and artistry will enhance the overall sensory experience. With its perfect blend of coffee tastings, expert-led sessions and focus on sustainability, The Indian Coffee Festival is set to be a unique and memorable event. The three-day event will be hosted in association with Something’s Brewing, Budan India, and is powered by Sriram Finance and Sid’s Farm. Coffee aficionados and casual drinkers alike are invited to join this groundbreaking celebration in Hyderabad.





