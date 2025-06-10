An Evening of Expression, Inclusion, and Community

This June, WeWork India welcomes you to an immersive evening that celebrates the spirit of Pride—through meaningful conversations, inspiring stories, and a space where everyone feels truly seen and heard.

Join us at WeWork Raheja Mindspace, Hyderabad, for a vibrant line-up that includes a thought-provoking panel featuring changemakers from the LGBTQIA+ community, such as Tashi (Founder, Wellness and Support Center – QT Center), Ambika Ranawat (Founder, Tobutori), Kiran Raj (Founder, Sparsh Organic Soaps and a transgender entrepreneur and activist), Adithya Venugopal (WeWork India DEI Champion), and Priyanka Sharma (Social Investment Manager at Services Now).

In addition to the riveting discussion, the evening will also feature the launch of 'Life is Drag' by Patruni Sastri, and pop-up stalls by inclusive and homegrown brands like Tohfay, Tuboturi, Oldschool Moth, and others. The celebration will wrap up with an open networking session and fun icebreakers like Human Bingo—an opportunity to connect, share, and find your people.

Event Details:

· Date: 13th June 2025 | Thursday

· Venue: WeWork Raheja Mindspace, Hyderabad

· Time: 3:30 P.M. onwards

Let’s come together in pride, purpose, and community.



