Celebrate Onam with a Feast of Tradition at Dakshin, ITC Kakatiya

Hyderabad, 13th September 2024: ITC Kakatiya invites you to experience the vibrant flavours of Kerala as Dakshin presents its special Onam celebration from 13th to 17th September. Celebrate the festival of harvest with a sumptuous spread that captures the essence of Kerala’s culinary heritage.

Dakshin, renowned for its authentic South Indian cuisine, presents a thoughtfully curated menu that showcases traditional dishes specially crafted for the occasion. From the refreshing Sambaram (spiced buttermilk) to the flavourful Kootu Curry (a melange of vegetables in a rich coconut gravy), the Onam menu at Dakshin offers a delightful array of options for every palate. Relish the unique taste of Olan, a comforting combination of white pumpkin and black-eyed beans simmered in coconut milk, or savour the tangy flavours of Thakkali Rasam, a tempered tomato and tamarind soup. For a sweet finish, indulge in Parippu Pradhaman, a luscious dessert made with lentils in jaggery-sweetened coconut milk, or the delicate Pal Adai, steamed rice flakes cooked in milk with cardamom. The feast also includes traditional accompaniments like Kaya Varuthathu (salted banana chips), Sharkara Upperi (banana chips coated with jaggery), and a variety of pickles and chutneys that add to the authentic experience.





Where : Dakshin, ITC Kakatiya A Luxury Collection Hotel, to celebrate Onam with an unforgettable culinary journey that embodies the spirit and flavours of Kerala.

Date: 13 th to 17 th September

Time: 12:30pm to 2:45pm & 7:30 to 11:45pm