Celebrate Halloween at CUR8 & Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru invites guests to experience an extraordinary evening of celebration on Friday, October 31, 2025, as the hotel transforms into a spellbinding destination for Halloween 2025. Two distinct experiences await: a family-friendly evening at CUR8, and a high-energy Día de Muertos party at Copitas, the hotel’s award-winning cocktail, first in the city to rank in Asia’s 50 best bar list.





Halloween at CUR8

At CUR8, guests are welcomed into a whimsical world of flavour and festivity with a special themed buffet featuring signature dishes such as Herb Roast Turkey and Honey-Glazed Ham, complemented by spooky pastries and live music. The evening also includes a hotel-wide Trick-or-Treat trail, designed as an immersive, community-forward experience for children, offering delightful surprises from staff across the property. This enchanting family celebration blends the warmth of Four Seasons hospitality with the magic of Halloween, creating a memorable night for guests of all ages.

● Date: 31 st October, 2025 ● Venues: CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru





Día de Muertos at Copitas

High above the city, Copitas channels the energy and colour of Mexico’s Día de Muertos. Expect Latin- inspired beats, a themed DJ set, and signature cocktails that put a creative spin on classic favourites. All weekend long, guests can soak in the electrifying ambience brought to life with dramatic décor inspired by the colourful Day of the Dead aesthetic. The bar’s décor and lively spirit make it the go-to address for Bengaluru’s most stylish Halloween celebration. ● Date: 31 st October to 2 nd November, 2025 ● Venues: CUR8 and Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru



