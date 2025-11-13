World Diabetes Day: Early Detection Can Save Limbs and Live

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day (November 14), CARE Hospitals emphasizes the urgent need for awareness and early detection of diabetes-related complications that silently damage the heart, kidneys, eyes, nerves, and feet. This year’s World Health Organization theme, “Diabetes Across Life Stages,” reminds us that diabetes management is a lifelong journey requiring continuous care and discipline.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, nearly 589 million adults worldwide—about one in nine—are living with diabetes. In India, the burden is rapidly increasing due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy habits. Dr. M. A. Muqsith Quadri, Senior Consultant - General Medicine and Diabetologist, CARE Hospitals, Nampally, says, “Diabetes is not just about sugar, it’s a condition that affects every system in the body. Over time it can lead to heart disease, kidney failure, vision loss, nerve damage, and foot ulcers. Early diagnosis and regular follow-up can prevent most of these complications.”

Dr. Quadri adds that regular screening is vital even for people who feel healthy, “By the time symptoms appear, internal damage may have already begun. Anyone above 35 years, especially with a family history or obesity, should undergo regular health checks.”

Diabetes can silently affect multiple organs if not controlled. It raises the risk of heart disease and stroke two to four times higher due to narrowing of blood vessels. It is a major cause of kidney failure, making regular blood and urine tests important for early detection. High blood sugar can damage retinal vessels leading to vision loss, hence yearly eye check-ups are essential. Nerve damage can cause numbness or burning sensations in the limbs, while foot ulcers and infections remain among the most serious yet preventable issues, sometimes resulting in amputation if neglected.

Dr. P. C. Gupta, Clinical Director and HOD – Vascular & Endovascular Surgery, Vascular IR and Podiatric Surgery at CARE Hospitals, stresses, “Every 30 seconds, somewhere in the world, a leg is lost to diabetes. Most of these amputations are preventable through timely care and awareness. Early detection can save limbs and lives.”

At CARE Hospitals, the Multidisciplinary Diabetic Foot Clinic brings together vascular surgeons, diabetologists, interventional radiologists, and podiatric specialists to deliver coordinated care. The focus is on prevention, education, and early screening. “Foot care may sound simple but it can save your leg. Check your feet daily, wear proper footwear, never walk barefoot, and see a doctor immediately if a wound doesn’t heal,” Dr. Gupta adds.