Buyers are now more conscious of eco-friendly materials

In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Anirudh Singhal, Co-Founder at Haus of Bars by SpeedX, talks about the evolution of the premium home bar market. From sustainable materials to smart functionality, Singhal shares his insights on the trends shaping the industry and SpeedX’s vision for the future.

What sparked the idea for Speed X, and how has your vision evolved over time?



SpeedX was born out of a vision to revolutionize the bar experience, both commercially and at home. We recognized a growing demand for high-quality, thoughtfully designed bar solutions that enhance functionality and elevate aesthetics. Initially, our focus was on the commercial segment, creating professional-grade bars for restaurants, hotels, and luxury hospitality spaces. Our goal was to blend efficiency with elegance, ensuring bartenders could work seamlessly while delivering a premium experience to customers.



As we expanded, we saw a shift towards at-home entertainment, leading to the launch of Haus of Bars by SpeedX. We introduced an exclusive range of fully functional Home Bars, bringing the same level of craftsmanship and innovation from our commercial expertise into residential spaces. From compact, multi-functional bars for urban apartments to portable, travel-friendly trunk bars designed for luxury living, Haus of Bars by SpeedX redefined how people entertain at home.



Can you walk us through the key milestones and challenges you faced while building the Speed X brand?



Key milestones include establishing ourselves in the Commercial Bars space and launching Haus of Bars by SpeedX for Home Bars. Creating a product that met the rigorous demands of hospitality while maintaining sleek aesthetics was a challenge. However, it set the foundation for our brand's identity—where functionality meets luxury.



Transitioning into the residential space required a new design approach. Our Home Bars had to be compact yet versatile, offering a seamless blend of design and functionality. A key milestone was introducing bar solutions that catered to different lifestyles. Challenges came in the form of balancing aesthetics with utility, sourcing high-quality materials while ensuring affordability, and educating consumers on the value of a well-designed Home Bar.



How did you capitalize on the growing demand for home bars during the pandemic?



The pandemic reshaped how people entertained, with a significant shift towards at-home experiences. As bars and restaurants shut down temporarily, consumers started investing in home setups that brought the luxury of socializing into their personal spaces. Recognizing this shift early, we strategically expanded Haus of Bars by SpeedX, catering to homeowners who sought stylish, functional, and space-efficient bar solutions.



One key insight that drove our strategy was the demand for versatility. Consumers wanted more than just a bar—they needed multifunctional spaces that could transition from morning coffee stations to evening cocktail hubs. This led to introducing a range of exclusive Home Bars catering to these preferences. E-commerce played a crucial role in our success during this period. With physical stores restricted, we strengthened our online presence, streamlined digital consultations, and provided seamless delivery and installation services.



What shifts in consumer behavior have you observed in the premium home bar market?



The premium Home Bar market has evolved significantly, with consumers seeking more than just aesthetically pleasing designs—they now prioritize design and functionality. One major shift has been the demand for functional bars. Homeowners no longer view bars as occasional use of furniture; they want spaces that seamlessly transition from a morning coffee station to an evening cocktail setup.



Sustainability has also emerged as a strong consideration. Buyers are now more conscious of eco-friendly materials and long-lasting craftsmanship. We have adapted by incorporating sustainable wood, high-quality finishes, and responsible sourcing practices to ensure durability and environmental consciousness.



How does the recognition of your bars in the 30 Best Bars India 2024 list impact your brand?



Being recognized in the 30 Best Bars India 2024 list is a significant milestone for SpeedX, reaffirming our commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and redefining the bar experience. This recognition not only strengthens our brand's credibility but also showcases our impact on India's premium bar landscape.



However, we acknowledge that the true heroes behind these exceptional bars are the individuals who tirelessly operate them day in and day out.



How do you see the premium home bar market evolving in the next 2-3 years?



The market will focus on smart functionality, seamless integration, and holistic home entertainment experiences. We anticipate the rise of smart bars, integrating intelligent features like AQI machines, USB ports, and in-built speakers. Our recent launch of the Vertical Smart Bar—Model V, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and meeting evolving consumer demands.



What sets your bars apart, and how do you ensure each installation meets unique client needs?



Our bars stand out for their seamless blend of design, functionality, and innovation. Whether for commercial spaces or homes, we prioritize smart technology, high-quality materials, and efficient layouts. Each installation is tailored to the client's space, ensuring optimal workflow and brand alignment. Our Home Bars focus on versatile designs, combining craftsmanship with cutting-edge features to create bars that elevate experiences.



What's the current scope of your premium home bar products?



At Haus of Bars by SpeedX, our vision is to enhance the home entertainment experience through thoughtfully designed and functional premium products. We currently offer an exclusive range of 10 Home Bar models, catering to diverse styles and preferences. Our bars balance aesthetics and functionality, featuring integrated storage for glassware, tools

