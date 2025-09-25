Bumble Launches Global Campaign Celebrating Power of Real Love

Today, Bumble, the popular dating and social app, announces the launch of its new campaign For The Love of Love. Designed to reignite belief in real, transformational love, the campaign brings true Bumble relationships to life through cinematic storytelling and iconic photography, showcasing what love on Bumble looks like across the world.

The campaign comes as new global research from Bumble reveals a clear shift in how people are approaching modern love. While 15% describe dating as “exhausting” many are still showing up, just with more intention.

More than half of daters (55%) believe dating apps can lead to real love, and for some, they already have: almost 1 in 5 say they’ve had a dating app experience that made them believe in love again and nearly half (45%) know someone who’s found love on a dating app, with 15% saying they’ve experienced it themselves.

When asked what love means today, Bumble’s research shows that people are prioritising emotional depth: 43% want to be loved for who they really are, 40% say it’s about feeling emotionally safe, and over a third (37%) define it as building something real with someone who gets them. For The Love of Love celebrates how the foundation of these love stories are found and the beauty that they bring.

“This campaign is about reminding people why love is worth believing in and how at Bumble we are committed to building a dating experience rooted in trust, emotional depth, and intention.” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder and CEO of Bumble “For The Love of Love” is our love letter to the people who are still showing up for something real. It’s for anyone who’s ever felt discouraged by modern dating, but hasn’t given up on the idea that honest, deep, meaningful love is still out there. We want to create space for that kind of connection.”

“When we first connected on Bumble, we never imagined how much it would change our lives,” said Trishina, who met her partner Mihika on the app in Mumbai. “What began as a playful connection soon grew through laughter, healing, and even a soul-stirring trip to Goa. Bumble gave us the space to be proudly queer and emotionally honest, and to embrace the power of loving on our own terms.”

“Our story started with a simple swipe on Bumble in 2023, and quickly became something unforgettable,” said Muskaan, who met her partner Aashish on the app in Bangalore. “From our shared love for adventure to a viral reel that reached over 2 million people, countless travels, and finally a dreamy proposal in Japan, Bumble helped us turn date nights into a forever built on chasing dreams together.”

Bumble’s global campaign marks a new chapter for the brand, launching alongside a refreshed Bumble app shaped by member feedback. Following on from the launch of Bumble's dating advice hub, the new features focus on safety, relevance, and emotional support at every stage of the dating journey.

• Photo Prompts: People on Bumble will be able to add a photo alongside their answer to a profile prompt. This fresh and expressive update allows members to showcase personality, interests, and lifestyle in a fun and visual way.

• Mandatory Phone Number and ID verification: Increased accountability and trust on profiles

For The Love of Love will roll out across key global markets with a mix of video and OOH storytelling, editorial partnerships, experiential activations, and social-first content. As Bumble continues to evolve, the campaign marks a renewed focus on what matters most: helping people find real love, in all its depth, beauty, and possibility.